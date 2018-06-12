10 killed in lightning strikes in West Bengal

Bankura Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukhendu Hira said four persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the district. (Representational Image) Bankura Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukhendu Hira said four persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the district. (Representational Image)

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in incidents of lightning strike as heavy rains lashed several districts of West Bengal on Tuesday, officials said. Four persons were killed in lightning strikes in Bankura district, three in Hooghly district, while one death each was reported from West Midnapore, Birbhum and North 24 Parganas districts, they added.

Bankura Superintendent of Police (SP) Sukhendu Hira said four persons, including a woman and her daughter, were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in the district. Lightning struck the woman and her daughter while they were working in the field at Rajagram village, while one person was killed in Nityanandapur village and another in Punisol village, the SP added.

Officials said a few persons were also injured in lightning strikes. On Sunday, a 21-year-old aspiring cricketer from Hooghly district was killed after being struck by lightning at Vivekananda Park in Kolkata as he was about to start his practice.

