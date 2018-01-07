10 killed after truck hits three-wheeler, car in Uttar Pradesh

In a freak accident, at least 10 persons were on Sunday killed and one was critically injured after a speeding truck hit a three-wheeler and took a tumble crushing a car and some passers-by here, police said.

The accident took place around 4 pm when the truck, travelling from Agra to Kanpur, lost its balance after taking a sharp right turn on the busy national highway and hit and fell on a three-wheeler, a car and some passers-by, Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar told PTI.

The SP said that the toll might rise further. He added that the critically injured person was admitted to a hospital and might be referred to Agra. The driver of the truck was absconding, police said, addding that further investigation was on.

