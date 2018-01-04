10 girls held captive in Kenya rescued, says Sushma Swaraj

“I appreciate the efforts of Ms.Suchitra Durai, Indian High Commissioner in Kenya. Our First Secretary Karan Yadav deserves a special mention. We thank the Kenyan Police for their help,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted. “I appreciate the efforts of Ms.Suchitra Durai, Indian High Commissioner in Kenya. Our First Secretary Karan Yadav deserves a special mention. We thank the Kenyan Police for their help,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Three Indian girls were among the 10 rescued from Kenya after they were held captive in Mombasa by an organised crime syndicate, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Thursday.

Seven Nepalese girls were also among those rescued from the clutches of the crime syndicate, which was involved in trafficking of girls.

“We have rescued three Indian girls from Kenya. The girls were victims of an organised crime syndicate that indulged in trafficking of girls. Seven Nepalese girls were also rescued. Their Passports and phones were taken and they were held captive in Mombasa,” Swaraj tweeted.

Swaraj said the MEA has shared details of the trafficking racket with the Punjab government “so that a case is registered against the agents and people involved”.

She appreciated the efforts of the Indian High Commissioner in Kenya, Suchitra Dura and thanked the local police for their help.

“I appreciate the efforts of Ms.Suchitra Durai, Indian High Commissioner in Kenya. Our First Secretary Karan Yadav deserves a special mention. We thank the Kenyan Police for their help,” she added.

On Thursday, Swaraj will undertake her first visit of the year to three southeast Asian countries — Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore — from January 4 to 8. The first leg of her five-day tour will see Sushma arrive in Thailand where she is expected to meet the country’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, who will also host a dinner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd