10 die as truck carrying them overturns in Sangli’s Tasgaon taluka; 22 injured

Ten people died and 22 others were injured when a truck carrying them, as well as a bunch of tiles, overturned at Manerajuri in Tasgaon taluka of Sangli district in the early hours of Saturday. An offence in this case was registered at the Tasgaon police station. Police said the victims were travelling from Sindhgiv in Karnataka to Karad in Satara district in the truck, which was carrying 32 people. According to police, the incident took place at about 2.30 am, when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle due to the fog, and the truck overturned near Shamnagar vasti on the Manerajuri Shirdhon Road.

The deceased have been identified as Shrimantgauda Biradar (50) of Gulbarga, Sangavva Koynur (70) of Bijapur, Suresod Rathod (50) of Bijapur, Chandbi Ankalgi (14) of Bijapur, Nisarsab Ankalgi (37), of Bijapur, Kamrun Ankalgi (35) of Bijapur, Bimsha Manor (30) of Bijapur, Akkavabai Manor (50) of Bijapur and Irrama Dandgule (40) of Bidar.

After the accident, local residents rushed to the spot to help the victims. Deputy Collector Minaj Mulla and his team, along with Sangli police, also reached the spot and took the victims to hospital for treatment. A crane was used to pull out the bodies that were stuck under the overturned truck. Family members of the victims have been informed about the accident and post-mortems of the bodies have been conducted.

