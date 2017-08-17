10 deaths in last two days in UP, toll now 33: Disaster management department

Around 120 villages have been affected in Balrampur, 113 in Bahraich and 52 in Gonda. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Around 120 villages have been affected in Balrampur, 113 in Bahraich and 52 in Gonda. (Express Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Casualties: S V S Gangarao, commissioner of the Devipatan Mandal, said four people have died in Bahraich, three in Balrampur and two people each in Shravasti and Gonda due to floods. “The deaths in Shravasti and Gonda were reported in the last two weeks, and the ones in the other two districts in last two days,” he said.

‘Deaths not exactly due to floods’: Kunal Silku, DM of Sidharthnagar, said, “We have recorded three deaths in the last three days, but they were not exactly due to floods. One died after a house collapsed on him, one died after drowning in a pond and one due to health issues.”

Villages hit: Of the 1,623 villages hit in 22 districts, at least 996 are inundated, according to the state disaster management department. S V S Gangarao, commissioner of the Devipatan Mandal, said water level is receding in Sravasti, where 124 villages have been affected. Around 120 villages have been affected in Balrampur, 113 in Bahraich and 52 in Gonda. Kunal Silku, DM of Sidharthnagar, said nearly 60 villages of around 160 in the district are inundated, but the situation is under control.

Rivers posing threat: The irrigation department’s Wednesday flood report said rivers are flowing above danger mark at over 13 places. The Rohini in Maharajganj and Budhi Rapti in Sidharthnagar are posing the biggest threat — flowing 2.79 mts and 2.49 mts above the danger mark respectively.

‘Water from Nepal biggest cause for flood’: “All of the affected rivers come from Nepal. All of the extra water, which Nepal is not able to contain, is coming to us,” said Brijesh Kumar, executive engineer, state irrigation department.

Relief and rescue work: Lunch packets, rice, pulses, salt, candles and kerosene oil being provided to the affected. Medical teams as well as teams of veterinary doctors also functional. In Sidharthnagar, three tehsils have been shifted and 30 motorboats have been made operational for relief and rescue purposes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App