10 days after child’s murder, Ryan opens doors to students — only to close again for 4 days

At Ryan International School on Monday. Several parents remained apprehensive of security on the campus. Manoj Kumar At Ryan International School on Monday. Several parents remained apprehensive of security on the campus. Manoj Kumar

Ten days after a Class II student was murdered on its premises, Ryan International School in Bhondsi opened its gates to students for the first time on Monday. But only 250 of 1,200 children turned up, and no classes were held. Following a meeting with parents, Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon, Vinay Pratap Singh, who has taken over the management of the school for the next three months, declared that the school would remain closed for the next four days.

Outside the school, there was a palpable sense of worry among students and parents. “Since our son is young, we have not told him details of what happened. But he has an idea that a child died in a washroom. He is terrified, but we don’t want to keep him at home,” said the mother of a Class III student. Another parent said, “Our child told us he will not drink water so he doesn’t have to use the washroom. We tried to explain things to him, but he is scared.” Some said they have started searching for alternative schools for their children.

“This incident has revealed how bad the security arrangements at this school are. We will move our daughter out as soon as she gets a seat elsewhere,” said the parent of a Class VII student. Singh acknowledged that several parents had expressed a desire to opt for a different school. However, no transfer certificate requests were received for students on Monday.

Parents also remained unsure of whether the school should be opened until security was increased. Some, however, said studies should not suffer. By evening, a decision was made to close the school, and resume classes from September 25 — after addressing all the safety concerns.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App