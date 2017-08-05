10-day custody extension for 4 separatist leaders

On Friday, the special public prosecutor for the NIA submitted to the court that since the investigation was not over, the four accused would be questioned on the “evidence gathered”. On Friday, the special public prosecutor for the NIA submitted to the court that since the investigation was not over, the four accused would be questioned on the “evidence gathered”.

A special judge’s court extended custody of four Kashmiri separatists by 10 days and allowed the NIA’s plea that the remand application for the custody be kept in a “sealed cover”.

On July 24, the NIA had arrested seven Kashmiri separatists from Srinagar and Delhi allegedly on charges of receiving funds from Pakistan to sponsor terror activities and stone attacks in Kashmir. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy and waging war against India. On July 25, the court had sent all seven to 10-day NIA custody.

On Friday, the special public prosecutor for the NIA submitted to the court that since the investigation was not over, the four accused would be questioned on the “evidence gathered”. Defence counsel Ravi Qazi and Rajat Kumar opposed the NIA plea for extension of remand and said the accused had been falsely implicated in the case and co-operated with the investigation.

Special Judge O P Saini allowed 10 days’ custody to the NIA to interrogate separatists Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah, till August 14. The court sent Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam and Ayaz Akbar Khandey and Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate to judicial custody till September 1.

