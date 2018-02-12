10 cops injured in attack by kin of absconding accused in Madhya Pradesh

Ten policemen were injured in an attack by the relatives of a man whom they had gone to nab after he escaped from custody, an official said on Sunday. Sitaram Gurjar (23), who was in police custody in connection with a theft case, escaped with his handcuffs on from the Tonk Khurd police station in the district yesterday.

However, when a police team went to his native village Chandgarh to nab him on the basis of a tip-off, his relatives opened fire and pelted the security personnel with stones, injuring 10 of them, Tonk Khurd police station in-charge J G Choukse said.

One of the policemen, who sustained serious injuries in the incident, was rushed to a hospital in Indore for treatment, he said.

A case under relevant sections for attempt to murder and preventing policemen from discharging their duty was registered against 20 people, though no one was arrested so far, the official said. The police have also launched a search for Gurjar, he added.

