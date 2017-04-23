10 arrested for violence in Saharanpur

Representational Image Representational Image

Ten people were today arrested for allegedly gheraoing the residence of the SSP and indulging in violence over a rally to mark Ambedkar Jayanti in communally sensitive Janakpuri area here. More than 300 people were booked after members of two communities indulged in brick-batting on Thursday following an argument over the rally passing through the area.

BJP MP from Saharanpur Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma, who also attended the rally, and SSP Love Kumar were among several people injured in the stone pelting.

Sharma and his supporters had later protested outside the residence of the SSP, damaged a CCTV camera and removed his nameplate. The two FIRs registered in connection with the incidents mentioned the BJP MP was present on both spots.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Singh said 10 people have been arrested for allegedly gheraoing the residence of the SSP and indulging in violence during the rally.

