1 lakh madrassas to be upgraded with modern technology: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. PTI photo Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. PTI photo

The Centre will upgrade one lakh madrassas in the country with state-of-art technology to provide better schooling to Muslim community, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said. Speaking at Taleem-O-Tarbiyat (education and training) programme in Hindi Bhawan here yesterday, the Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs noted that the financial aid by the Centre in this regard has been made public by revealing the same online, so that “no mediators can gulp it”.

“One lakh madrassas (traditional learning centres) will be upgraded with new technology. A total of 25,000 madrassas have been identified, including 12,000 in Uttar Pradesh, to introduce the 3 T formula of Teachers, Tiffin and Toilets,” he said.

The BJP leader said 100 Navodaya Vidyalaya will be opened in Uttar Pradesh in 2018. “The state government will provide land for these schools,” he added.

