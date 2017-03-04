One killed in J&K grenade attack

People in Gusu village of Pulwama mourn the death of 28-year-old Mohammad Ayoub Wani, a civilian who was killed in a grenade attack on a CRPF party on Friday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) People in Gusu village of Pulwama mourn the death of 28-year-old Mohammad Ayoub Wani, a civilian who was killed in a grenade attack on a CRPF party on Friday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A 28-year-old civilian was killed and three people, including a paramilitary personnel, were injured after militants hurled a grenade on a CRPF team at Pulwama in south Kashmir Friday. The grenade was lobbed over a CRPF vehicle deployed at Muran Chowk around 12.15 pm. After the attack, Mohammad Ayoub Wani, a resident of Gusu village, succumbed to his injuries at the government hospital in Pulwama.

A police official in the district said the CRPF vehicle is part of a regular deployment and remains stationed at the spot. “Two civilians and CRPF constable Dalbir Kiran of 182 battalion were injured in the attack. All of them are stable now,” he added.

Ayoub is survived by his parents, two brothers and a sister. “He was a contingent employee with the school education department and worked as a guard at a government middle school,” said Ayoub’s brother Shakeel Ahmad Wani, who is undergoing training in the police department.

Doctors at Pulwama district hospital said, “Ayoub had a traumatic injury in the chest and also suffered splinter injuries. It seems he was close to the spot where the grenade was lobbed,” said Dr Abdul Rashid Para, Medical Superintendent of Pulwama district hospital.

Following the attack, protesters hit the streets and stones were hurled on the forces.

Photojournalist Kamran Yousuf, who contributes pictures to local daily Greater Kashmir, said that he was beaten up by the local police while he was covering the protest. “I was clicking pictures when Special Operations Group personnel came and beat me up,” he added.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack. “The CM said killings and violence have done no good to societies but have only added to miseries and wounds of people…” an official spokesperson of the state government said.