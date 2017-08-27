One injured as shell goes off at J&K govt building

Jan Mohammad Dar, a resident of Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was injured when a shell exploded at the EDI building in Pampore near the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on the city outskirts, a police official said (Source: Google Map) Jan Mohammad Dar, a resident of Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was injured when a shell exploded at the EDI building in Pampore near the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on the city outskirts, a police official said (Source: Google Map)

One person was on Sunday injured when a shell went off at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) building where an encounter had taken place between security forces and militants last year, the police said. Jan Mohammad Dar, a resident of Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, was injured when a shell exploded at the EDI building in Pampore near the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on the city outskirts, a police official said.

Dar, who is an electrician, was working at the building at the time of the incident. He was rushed to the Bone and Joint hospital here, the official said. The EDI building was the scene of a 60-hour gunfight between security personnel and militants in October last year. Two militants were killed in the encounter. The building had also suffered damaged in the exchange of fire.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App