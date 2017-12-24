1 dead, six injured in accident due to dense fog in UP

Due to heavy fog, the visibility was considerably low in the area on Sunday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/Representational image) Due to heavy fog, the visibility was considerably low in the area on Sunday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/Representational image)

One person died while half-a-dozen people were seriously injured when a UP Roadways bus collided with a vehicle carrying cattle this morning due to heavy fog, police said. Due to heavy fog, the visibility was considerably low in the area on Sunday, said Rajiv Kumar Sharma, in-charge of Ujhani Police Station. The vehicle carrying cattle was badly damaged in the accident, killing its driver on the spot. The deceased was identified as Sattar, 27, Sharma said, adding that the six injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. A case was registered in this regard, he said.

