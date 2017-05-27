1.55 lakh litre of seized liquor destroyed in Bihar

Bihar government has clamped complete liquor ban in the state since April last year (PTI Photo/file) Bihar government has clamped complete liquor ban in the state since April last year (PTI Photo/file)

A total 11.9 lakh litre liquor have been seized since the total prohibition in Bihar a year ago and out of the seized stock 1.55 lakh litre have been destroyed, state police headquarter said on Saturday. Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters) S K Singhal told reporters that 1.55 lakh litre of liquor have been destroyed in 20 districts of the state so far and the process of destroying is on in other districts too.

Recent news reports in the media had highlighted the police excuses about rodents consuming liquor stocked in police stations after seizure. The decision to destory the liquor from time to time was taken after it.

The ADG said that 150 police officials have been punished on charge of dereliction of duty in implementation of new liquor law in the state. Of them 12 policemen have been expelled from job after departmental proceedings. Besides, process is on for confiscation of properties in 2000 cases of illegal liquor traders and intensive drive is on against illegal liquor trade, he said.

The Nitish Kumar government has clamped complete liquor ban in Bihar since April last year.

