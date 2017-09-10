‘1.5 lakh youths to ask Questions’: Amit Shah live today, ministers in audience

Amit Shah in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo) Amit Shah in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)

BJP president Amit Shah will take “direct questions” from youths all across the state through video-conferencing here on Sunday ahead of the Assembly elections. State BJP chief Jitu Vaghani on Saturday said that more than 1.5 lakh youths, in the age group of 16-35 years, will join Shah live from 250 locations in the state. The event, named “Adikham (strong) Gujarat Yuva Town Hall”, will begin at 10 am on Sunday and will continue for two hours.

Vaghani said that several Union ministers will also be joining the youths at several locations. While Union minister for Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar will be present in Vadodara, MoS (PMO) Jitendra Singh will be among the youths at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district. Similarly MoS (Home) Hansraj Ahir will be at Gandhidham in Kutch and BJP MP Anurag Thakur will join the event from Rajkot.

Vaghani claimed that the party received over three lakh questions for Shah through social media platforms, most of which are related to issues like the place of youth in politics, job scenario, health, floods, GST, demonetisation, agriculture, education and road infrastructure among others.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App