Did you know that you are allowed to break journey while traveling by train? Here is how

This facility can be availed only after traveling 500 kilometers from the starting station. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) This facility can be availed only after traveling 500 kilometers from the starting station. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

If you are traveling on a train on a single journey ticket for a distance of more than 500 kilometers, you are allowed to break journey once for two days at any station en-route. However, the facility is not available to passengers traveling by Rajdhani/Shatbadi/Jan Shatbadi express trains.

Here are the break journey rules and guidelines issued by Indian railways:

# This facility can be availed only after traveling 500 kilometers from the starting station. For example, if a passenger with single journey ticket for 800 kms wants to break his/her journey at 423 kms, it is not permissible.

# If the ticket is for more than 1000 kms, a passenger will be allowed to break journey twice. For instance, a passenger with single journey ticket for 600 kms wants to break his journey at 501 kms, he/she will be permitted only once for a maximum period of two days. That means the passenger can detrain at a mentioned station en-route for two days, before resuming his/her journey.

# If a passenger with single journey ticket for 1050 kms wants to break his journey at 400 kms and 801 kms, then only one break journey at 801 kms is permitted for maximum two days.

# Two break journeys will be permitted only when the distance is too long. For example, a passenger with single journey ticket for 2000 kms wants to break journey at 800 kms, 905 kms, and 1505 kms, two break journeys will be permitted as per the choice of a passenger at the rate of two days maximum at each point of break of journey.

# Meanwhile, the day of departure and arrival must be excluded while calculating the number of eligible days for the first break of journey and ticket should be endorsed by the station manager/ticket collector at the station where the break journey is intended. The endorsement shall consist of the Station Code, Station Master’s initials and the date.

# Break journey shall not be permitted short of the station up to which reservation has been done. If a passenger seeking reservation on through tickets asks for break journey en route it should be clearly indicated on the Requisition form the names of the station where the break journey is requested. Reservation, in this case, will be done up to break journey station only.

READ: You can transfer your train ticket to someone else, here is how

# Intention to break journey is to be advised at the time of original booking and not after obtaining reservation.

# Whenever a through passenger detrains at a station en-route for catching a connecting train, it should not be treated as break journey provided such halt is for less than 24 hours. For example, the holder of a direct ticket from Pune to Jammu Tawi via Dadar travels from Pune to Bombay by any day train a day earlier in order to catch Bombay-Jammu Tawi Express next morning leaving Bombay at 6.25 hours shall not be treated as break journey.

# Passengers breaking the journey en-route must surrender their tickets at the station where the journey is broken. Refund for the untravelled portion on such tickets will be allowed in special circumstances only subject to the condition laid down in Rule 213,4 and provided also that the procedure given in that rule is followed.

A FEW POINTS TO NOTE:

# Passengers breaking a journey and not obtaining the endorsement as prescribed will be treated as persons traveling without a proper ticket and dealt with accordingly.

# Break of journey is not permissible on the tickets of certain trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi Express, etc., which have separate all-inclusive fare structure on a point-to-point basis, and therefore, refund on such partially used tickets is also not admissible.

For all the latest How To News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd