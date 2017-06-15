How to pre-order fast food on Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains

Indian Railways is incorporating changes to boost e-catering services in trains. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) Indian Railways is incorporating changes to boost e-catering services in trains. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

The Indian Railways’ passenger-friendly initiative, which allows them to pre-book meals from a range of food chains, begins Thursday. Those travelling in Rajdhani and Shatabdi can now pre-order food online, on call or through SMS, from a variety of vendors with whom the Indian Railways has collaborated. The list includes McDonald’s, KFC, Switz Foods, Only Alibaba, Dominos, Haldiram, Bikanerwala, Nirulas, Sagar Ratna and Pizza Hut, while IRCTC meals becoming optional on long-distance trains.

Passengers can visit ‘www.ecatering.irctc.co.in’ to order food online where they will have to enter their PNR number and choose the station they would want their order to be delivered to. After the choice of meal has been made, an option to pay online will appear directing the passengers to an online payment window. The passenger will receive an OTP to the registered phone number upon successful transaction, which will be used as verification at the time of the delivery, reported The Free Press Journal.

Screen grab of the IRCTC e-catering website. (Source: irctc) Screen grab of the IRCTC e-catering website. (Source: irctc)

The passengers can also order through phone, for which they will have to dial ‘1323’ and place their order. They will then be provided with an OTP number via SMS for verification. In an order over the phone, the customers will have to pay cash at the time of the delivery.

There is a third option for pre-ordering food which is via SMS. For this, the passengers will be required to text ‘MEAL’, followed by their PNR number, to 139. Once the SMS is delivered, passengers will receive a call from a customer care executive to take the order. Passengers will then be provided with an OTP, which will be used for verification. The mode of payment for the ordered food will be COD or cash on delivery.

For all the latest How To News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd