How to watch PM Modi’s Independence Day 2017 speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort to mark the 71st year of Independence after hoisting the national flag. It would be the fourth time when Modi would deliver his speech from there. The Prime Minister will arrive at Lahori Gate of Red Fort in the morning and will be received by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Minister of State for Defence Dr. Subhash Bhamre and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra. Modi will then be seen being escorted to the Saluting Base where he will get a combined salute from a combined Inter-Services and Police Guard. He will also be seen inspecting the Guard of Honour contingent.This contingent is positioned right in front of the National Flag across the moat and comprises of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

Here is how you can watch PM Modi’s Independence Day speech:

Doordarshan:

Doordarshan will run the live telecast of the programmes from 6:30 am on Tuesday. Modi’s speech will be telecast both on television and on the internet. People can listen to the speech on the Doordarshan You Tube channel by clicking on http://www.youtube/DoordarshanNational.

They can also go to the Facebook page of the Doordarshan after logging in to their facebook accounts. Here is the link http://www.facebook.com/DoordarshanNational/

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting:

People of India and world can also watch Modi’s I-Day speech by logging on to the You Tube channel of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Here is the link:

PMO Twitter handle:

Tomorrow’s address by the Prime Minister of India can also be followed on the PMO (Prime Minister’s Office) Twitter handle. The PMO tweets and gives information about everything when the Prime Minister gives any speech or says anything. People can click here: http://twitter.com/PMOIndia

