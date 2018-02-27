How to revise e-filed income tax returns?

Income Tax returns can be revised easily from the official e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu) Income Tax returns can be revised easily from the official e-filing website of the Income Tax Department. (Express photo by Vasant Prabhu)

Filing tax returns is an annual ritual for taxpayers and people often end up making mistakes while e-filing their income tax return. What may seem a huge problem can be rectified in a few simple steps by filing a revised return.

Firstly, an income tax return can be revised only if it was filed within the due date of filing returns. If you file your ITR late, you will not be able to revise your return. The last date for filing returns for financial year 2017-18 is July 31, 2018 for individuals and September 30, 2018 for businesses. For filing previous years’ return, the deadline is March 31, 2018. The rectification request has to be submitted by the taxpayer using Section 154 of the Income Tax Act.

To revise your return, you need only to visit the official website of the Income Tax Department for e-filing i.e. http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/ and login with your login id, password, date of birth and captcha code. You will be directed to the ‘dashboard’ with multiple tabs with sub-sections. Click on e-file and then the option of ‘rectification’.

Next, you will have to select the assessment year for which you wish to make the rectification. Enter the latest communication reference number given in the CPC (Central Processing Center) Order. Enter your PAN and click validate.

Once the system validates your acknowledgement number, you may select the ‘rectification request type’ from the given options. The system gives you at least 22 reasons for making changes and you can choose up to four from the list.

After the rectifications are made, you have to select ‘No further data correction required. Reprocess the case’. You will then be prompted with two check-boxes–Tax Credit Mismatch and Tax/Interest Mismatch. You have to select the option for which you want the reprocessing to be done. Before submission, you will get the option to check your 26AS (annual consolidated tax statement) details and Tax Credit Mismatch details. After you are done, click on submit and OK to complete e-filing of your revised tax return.

