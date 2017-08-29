How to link your Aadhaar with PAN card: The e-filing team of the I-T department has also sent emails urging people to link Aadhaar with PAN without any delay. How to link your Aadhaar with PAN card: The e-filing team of the I-T department has also sent emails urging people to link Aadhaar with PAN without any delay.

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, in an amendment to tax proposals in the Finance Bill 2017-18, made it mandatory for all individuals to link PAN Card with Aadhaar, irrespective of whether the person files income tax returns (ITRs) or not. The final deadline to do so is August 31, and it is highly likely that the government will not give an extension on the date. If one fails to link Aadhaar with PAN by the final deadline, he/she may not be able to get his/her tax returns processed by the tax department, and will also not be able to avail the benefits of many social schemes.

The government has already extended the deadline twice, from July 31 to August 5, and then later to August 31, due to difficulties faced by taxpayers while filing their income tax returns. After the Supreme Court verdict on right to privacy last week, declaring privacy as a fundamental right, UIDAI CEO Ajya Bhushan said that the taxpayers will still need to link their PAN with Aadhaar card by August 31.

It is fairly simple to link your Aadhaar with PAN card. Here is a quick guide:

* Visit http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.

* Usually a pop-up will appear on screen asking you to Link with Aadhaar card. If you are using a pop-up blocker, then click on Link Aadhaar on the left side.

* You will land on a page where you will have to submit all your details- PAN, Aadhaar number, Name as per Aadhaar. In case anyone’s Aadhaar application is under process, they can submit the Application number issued by UIDAI.

* Verify the “Captcha Code” and click on green-coloured button with “Link Aadhar” written on it.

* After successful validation of your Aadhaar, your Aadhaar will get automatically linked to your PAN card, which will be verified to you by a pop-up on screen verifying the same.

* You will also receive a SMS or an email from the Income Tax Department notifying the same.

