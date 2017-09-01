How to link Aadhaar to Mutual Fund accounts?

Financial institutions may soon ask to obtain Aadhaar numbers of their customers in order to link it to the respective Mutual Fund accounts. Financial institutions may soon ask to obtain Aadhaar numbers of their customers in order to link it to the respective Mutual Fund accounts.

After bank accounts and PAN cards, an amendment in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Rules, 2017 mandates the linking of Aadhaar to mutual fund accounts. Financial institutions may soon ask to obtain Aadhaar numbers of their customers in order to link it to the respective accounts. CAMS, a transfer agency and a tech-enabled service solutions partner, has activated an online facility where the above can be done. The deadline for the same is December 31.

Here’s how to link your Aadhaar to your Mutual Fund account:

1. Go to the Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) website where you need to click on ‘Investor Services’ on the top bar and then click on ‘Link your Aadhaar’.

2. On the page that appears, you will be asked to enter your registered email-id and PAN card.

3. Once you enter these details, the page will come up with some of the mutual fund houses where you may have an account. You could click on one or all of them. If you can’t find your mutual fund house where you have an account, then you should check on any other Registrar & Transfer (R&T) agent.

4. Click on one or all of the MF houses and then submit your Aadhaar number. Subsequently, add your mobile number on which you will receive a ‘one-time password’ (OTP).

5. Enter the OTP in the field given. If the entire process is followed correctly without any error in any detail you may have submitted, then you will get an acknowledgement message that your Aadhaar number was successfully linked to your Mutual Fund account.

