How to contact Yogi Adityanath?

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

BJP’s firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath was elected as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh a few months ago. The three-time MP was given the responsibility to govern what could arguably be the most politically relevant state in the country by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Soon after he assumed office, the UP chief minister has gained praise as well as criticism for his decisions. So, how do you contact Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath? Here are some options for you:

Social media

The UP CM was not too active on social media when he was a lawmaker in Parliament. However, he has turned that page after taking the CM’s chair. You can tweet to Yogi Adityanath at @myogiadityanath. Tag him and send your messages or grievances.

You can also interact with the UP CM on his Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MYogiAdityanath. He is not as responsive on his Facebook page as he is on Twitter. You can’t post on his page directly but comment on posts if you wish to.

Call Yogi Adityanath

If you want to speak to Yogi Adityanath, you can try calling him on his cellphone, residence or his office. To speak on his cell number, call: 09450966551. You can call his official CM’s residence on 5, Kalidas Marg, Lucknow at: 0522 – 2236838, 0522-2235599 and 0522-2236985.

You can also call his office in Lucknow at 0522-2236167, 0522-2236119, 0522-2239296. Fax him on 0522-2239934. For written correspondence, write to his office at Chief Minister’s Office, Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, Sarojini Naidu Marg, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. Pin: 226001.

Since the CM travels frequently, for any grievances, it is advisable to contact the principal secretary first. You can call at 0522-2238942 to get in touch.

You can also visit his office or residence in person after taking prior appointments. The CM meets with the public before leaving for official business in the morning. Even then, it is still tough to catch him. Hence, keep in touch with his team and maintain a regular correspondence.

Email Yogi Adityanath

You can send him an email on myogiadityanath72@gmail.com or cmup@nic.in.

Meet Yogi Adityanath

You can meet the UP CM at his official CM residence or his office. Adityanath, the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple, can also be reached in Gorakhpur on certain occasions.Yogi Adityanath’s official residence: 5, Kalidas Road, Lucknow, 226007. UP CM’s office: Chief Minister’s Office, Lal Bahadur Shastri Bhawan, Sarojini Naidu Marg, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India. Pin: 226001.

You can also catch him at his permanent residence at the Shri Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Adityanath is the Mahant or chief priest of the temple and head of the Nath sect. The address of which is: Shri Gorakhnath Mandir, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, 273015. Call at 0551-2255453 and 0551-2255454. You can also fax him at 0551-2255455.

