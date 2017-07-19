How to contact Rajnath Singh?

Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo/File) Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI Photo/File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is tasked with handling issues of internal security in the country and is sought after by thousands of people on a daily basis. However, not everyone is able to reach out to him. You may have a message or a grievance that you want to take to the home minister, but how do you contact him? Here is how:

Social Media

Social media has made it extremely convenient for you to reach out to ministers. One of the hallmarks of this government has been its responsiveness over social media platforms, particularly on Twitter and Facebook.

You can send your messages and queries to Rajnath Singh by tagging him on Twitter with his handle @rajnathsingh. The communication is monitored by the Home Minister’s team and most critical issues and messages are channeled to the minister’s desk.

You can also interact with him on Facebook on his page: http://www.facebook.com/RajnathSinghBJP.

Contact him over telephone:

You can call the Home Minister’s Office on the following numbers: 011-23092462, 23094686, 23017580. You can send you messages, grievances or official correspondences via Fax on 011-23793881, 23014184.

What is Rajnath Singh’s email?

You can send him an email on: 17akbarroad@gmail.com and also on his official email id–rajnath.singh@nic.in

Reaching out to him at his residence

You can reach out to him at his official residence too. Write to him or take an appointment to meet him at his official residence on 17, Akbar Road, New Delhi. You can call his residence at 011-23793881 or send a fax on 011-23014184. If you need his intervention on an issue that can’t wait for an official appointment, you can try catching him at his residence before 9 am. Ideally, call first.

