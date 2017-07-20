How to contact Devendra Fadnavis?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File Photo)

Devendra Fadnavis is the Chief Minister of the third largest and second most populous state in the country, Maharashtra. Despite being one of the biggest revenue generating states in the country, it is also marred with extreme underdevelopment in certain pockets, internal security issues, farmer problems etc. It is easy to comprehend the scale of his responsibilities and naturally his audience is sought by hundreds, if not thousands, on a daily basis. So, how do you contact Devendra Fadnavis?

Social media

You can tweet to him at @Dev_Fadnavis. Tag him and send your messages, grievances or greetings. The Maharashtra CM has an over 2 million followers on Twitter.

You can also interact with him on his Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/devendra.fadnavis. He has an even larger following on Facebook and unlike most political leaders, his page allows you to send him a direct messages so that your messages find their way to the CM and are not lost out in comments.

Call Devendra Fadnavis

You can call Fadnavis at his residence in Mumbai on 022-23634950 and 022-23630408 and . You can also send him a fax on 022-23625100.

You can also call his office in Mantralaya or secretariat building on 022-22025151, 022-22025222 and 022-22793340. Send a fax to his office on 022-23625100.

Email Devendra Fadnavis

You can send email messages to the Maharashtra CM at cm@maharashtra.gov.in, chiefminister@maharashtra.gov.in and officeofmla@gmail.com.

Meet Devendra Fadnavis

If you have an urgent need to meet the Chief Minister then you can take an appointment with his staff and meet him at either his official residence or his office. It is advised to take prior appointments to meet the CM.

His office is located at: 6th Floor, Main Building, Dr. Madam Cama Road, Mantralaya, Mumbai -400032.

Fadnavis can also be reached at his residence on 2, Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill, Mumbai-400036.

For official visits or grievance visits, it is advised to first contact Principal Secretary to Chief Minister of Maharashtra. You can contact the PS to CM at 022-22021850 and email your queries or grievances at prsecretary1tocm@maharashtra.gov.in and cssangitrao@maharashtra.gov.in. Send a fax for written correspondence at 022-22029214.

