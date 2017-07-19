How to contact Arvind Kejriwal?

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo) Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Express Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal is one of the most popular politicians in the country and has a huge fan following due to his association with several anti-corruption campaigns and electoral victories. So, how do you contact Arvind Kejriwal? Here are a number of options:

Social media:

Twitter: Arvind Kejriwal is one of the popular Twitter personalities in India with nearly 12 million followers. You can tweet to him and tag him with his verified handle @ArvindKejriwal.

Facebook: Kejriwal can be reached on his Facebook page too. You can interact with him on http://www.facebook.com/AAPkaArvind/. Kejriwal’s team organises regular Facebook live sessions and you can directly comment and interact with him here. Leave a message or a grievance on posts as you can’t post on his page directly.

Email Arvind Kejriwal

You can contact Kejriwal at the following email ids:

cmdelhi@nic.in and parivartanindia@gmail.com

Call Arvind Kejriwal

You can call his residence at 011-23994177 and 011-23994188. Also, you can contact his office at the following numbers: 011-23392020 and 011-23392030.

Meet Arvind Kejriwal

You can take your grievance to the CM at his office on 3rd level, Delhi Secretariat, I.P. Estate, New Delhi. You can also write to him or meet him at his official residence at Bunglow No. 6, Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines, Delhi.

If all else fails, try to reach him at the AAP headquarters on 206, Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, ITO

New Delhi – 110002. Call on the following numbers for queries: +91-9718500606 and +91-9818500606.

For all the latest How To News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd