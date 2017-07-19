How to contact Arvind Kejriwal?

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal is one of the most popular politicians in the country and has a huge fan following due to his association with several anti-corruption campaigns and electoral victories. So, how do you contact Arvind Kejriwal? Here are a number of options:
Social media:
Twitter: Arvind Kejriwal is one of the popular Twitter personalities in India with nearly 12 million followers. You can tweet to him and tag him with his verified handle @ArvindKejriwal.
Facebook: Kejriwal can be reached on his Facebook page too. You can interact with him on http://www.facebook.com/AAPkaArvind/. Kejriwal’s team organises regular Facebook live sessions and you can directly comment and interact with him here. Leave a message or a grievance on posts as you can’t post on his page directly.
Email Arvind Kejriwal
You can contact Kejriwal at the following email ids:
cmdelhi@nic.in and parivartanindia@gmail.com
Call Arvind Kejriwal
You can call his residence at 011-23994177 and 011-23994188. Also, you can contact his office at the following numbers: 011-23392020 and 011-23392030.
Meet Arvind Kejriwal
You can take your grievance to the CM at his office on 3rd level, Delhi Secretariat, I.P. Estate, New Delhi. You can also write to him or meet him at his official residence at Bunglow No. 6, Flag Staff Road, Civil Lines, Delhi.
If all else fails, try to reach him at the AAP headquarters on 206, Rouse Avenue, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, ITO
New Delhi – 110002. Call on the following numbers for queries: +91-9718500606 and +91-9818500606.
- Jul 19, 2017 at 5:18 pmThis would be embarrassing for any newspaper to do. No Western News Media will do this type of A.r.s. Kissing for any leader whatsoever. Clearly, Ind. Express is now part of the Opposition to Modi Sarkar. I will add my suggestion, "Readers wishing to meet Kejriwal, could go to Delhi's NUT House, some autorickshaw drivers may know it as Delhi's Paagal Ghar.....""The accompanying photo of Kejriwal may have taken at the Pagal Ghar... you may agree with me after taking a good look at the photo.Reply