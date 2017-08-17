How to check if your Aadhaar card is valid?

“Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline,” said Union Minister P P Chaudhary said “Prior to enactment of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers was done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management (ALCM) guideline,” said Union Minister P P Chaudhary said

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology PP Chaudhary had informed Rajya Sabha on Friday that the Aadhaar issuing authority Unique Identification Authority of India had deactivated around 81 lakh Aadhaar numbers. The minister laid out reasons for deactivation citing sections of the Aadhaar Act, 2016 and provisions related to deactivation (suspension) of Aadhaar numbers done as per the Aadhaar Life Cycle Management guideline. But at a time where Aadhaar has been made mandatory for several key services, the deactivation has become a cause of concern for many. Nonetheless, you can check whether your Aadhaar is valid or not in a few simple steps.

Here is how you can check whether you Aadhaar number is still valid:

1. Open the website of UIDAI i.e. http://www.uidai.gov.in.

2. On the website’s homepage find the option that says Verify Aadhaar Number. This will be available as a sub-section in the Aadhaar Services category. Once you click on the verification link, it will redirect you to a new portal — http://resident.uidai.gov.in/aadhaarverification.

You can even log in directly to You can even log in directly to http://www.resident.uidai.gov.in to check the status of your Aadhaar number

3. The page will have a two-field form that will require you to enter your Aadhaar number and a security code. Enter the details and verify.

4. If the Aadhaar number is valid, a message will show that will say the number still exists. Along with the status, it shows the state, gender and age band data as well. If the number has been invalidated, a message will show informing that the said Aadhaar number does not exist.

Sections 27 and 28 of the Aadhaar Act allow cancellation or deactivation of Aadhaar of an individual if there are multiple Aadhaars issued on a person’s name or their are discrepancies in the biometric data or documentation.

For all the latest How To News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd