Here’s how you can link Aadhaar with PAN card

The I-T department has made Aadhaar compulsory for filing income tax returns (ITRs) and for obtaining a new permanent account number (PAN) from July 1. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), last week released a statement stating, “Everyone who has been allotted permanent account number as on the 1st day of July, 2017, and who has Aadhaar number or is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number, shall intimate his Aadhaar number to income tax authorities for the purpose of linking PAN with Aadhaar.”

The Supreme Court on June 9 had passed an order saying those who are already assigned to an Aadhaar card must use it for filling ITRs and link it with their PAN cards while others who don’t have one shall continue filing ITRs without any hindrance for now. Backing the court’s decision, the CBDT said, “Only a partial relief by the Court (Supreme Court) has been given to those who do not have Aadhaar and who do not wish to obtain Aadhaar for the time being, that their PAN will not be cancelled so that other consequences under the Income Tax Act for failing to quote PAN may not arise.”

The e-filing team of the I-T department has also sent emails urging people to link Aadhaar with PAN without any delay.

Here’s the two-step process to link Aadhaar with PAN

Step 1 : Visit http://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and click on Link Aadhaar

Step 2 : Submit the details of your PAN, Aadhaar no. and the name that is mentioned in your Aadhaar card (spelling mistakes should be omitted). The details you provide will be verified by UIDAI, the government website for Aadhar.

In cases where there is a mismatch in the names given in Aadhar and PAN, the linking process will stop and the taxpayer will be obliged to change their name in either of the database.

