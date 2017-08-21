Aadhaar: Here is how to update address, phone number

You can update your Aadhaar information online as well as by post, the only difference is that the postal/offline option doesn’t allow you to update your mobile number. You can update your Aadhaar information online as well as by post, the only difference is that the postal/offline option doesn’t allow you to update your mobile number.

The Aadhaar number and card are issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India and can be used as a single document proof of ID and address as well as providing data for biometric (fingerprints and retina scan) verification. The storage and issuing of Aadhaar is done via the Central UIDAI, however, the enrollment is done with the help of a decentralised network of enrollment agencies. Naturally, there are chances for errors or registration of incorrect information and many a time information needs to be updated owing to changes like address and phone numbers. So, how to update details for your Aadhaar? Here is a simple guide to get you through the process.

Online

1. Log onto the Aadhaar Self-Service Portal (SSUP) at http://ssup.uidai.gov.in/web/guest/update and input your Aadhaar number along with the verification code. Click on ‘generate OTP button’. Use the One Time Password that will be delivered to your registered mobile number to log into your Aadhaar account.

2. The portal will redirect you now to a new page i.e. the Data Update Request page. You will be required to point out what information in your Aadhaar account is incorrect or needs to be updated. You will have to fill all personal and contact details.

3. After filling out the information, you will have to navigate to the Documents Required section. Here you will need to submit a valid and recognised document proof for the information you want to be changed.

4. After submitting the details, the system will take you to the BPO Service Provider Selection field. Here you will have to select the relevant service provider and submit your request. After the successful submission, the update verification will be available for download.

Via post

You can update information in your Aadhaar account via post as well. Download the updation/correction form from http://uidai.gov.in/images/UpdateRequestFormV2.pdf. Print the form and highlight the fields required for correction. However, you will have to fill out the entire form irrespective of whether or not the other information needs updation.

The supporting documents will need to be self-attested or in case of minors, attested by the parents or guardians. After you attach the proof of address, proof of identity and proof of other information that needs changing, mail the documents to UIDAI, Post Box No. 99, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad-500034 at the UIDAI processing centre. Usually, the UIDAI processes the application and completes the updation in 15 days’ time. This may extend in some cases. Note that you can change name, address, email id, gender and date of birth in the postal method but not the mobile number.

Visit your local Aadhaar Centre

You can also visit your local Aadhaar enrollment centre with the updation form and supporting documents to carry out the updation.

For all the latest How To News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd