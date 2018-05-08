Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds’ reaction to Ranveer Singh’s version of the antihero is gold

Deadpool will release on May 18. Deadpool will release on May 18.

Ryan Reynolds has so completely subsumed the identity of mercenary/anti-hero Deadpool that it is hard to distinguish his real-self from that of the anti-hero. So, yes, Ryan Reynolds IS Deadpool. Currently Ryan Reynolds and Ranveer Singh are having a hilarious conversation on Twitter. In the latest tweet, Ranveer Singh mentioned that he has been a huge fan of Reynolds since Two Guys and a Girl, an ABC TV series that ran 1998 to 2001.

Ranveer Singh is voicing the Merc with a Mouth in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2 and the Gully Boy actor thinks he has managed to “out-crass” his “Canadian counterpart”. The nerve of some people, huh? Well, he has a point. English has a reputation of being associated with civility and courteousness and cuss words inevitably, to us Indians at least, do not sound as harsh as they do in Hindi. You can judge for yourself by watching the Hindi trailer of the film.

Deadpool is a character who is as much known for his superpowers as he is for his bawdy mouth and behaviour. Thus, it was imperative to get all that translated well enough when being dubbed in Hindi. Fox found the perfect option in Ranveer Singh to dub for the Merc with a Mouth and the actor gleefully accepted it. He tweeted, “Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi @FoxStarIndia.”

Well, he should know better since there are several Hindi films like Gangs of Wasseypur and Monsoon Shootout that are known for its colourful, no-holds-barred obscenities. Anyways, Ryan Reynolds quoted Ranveer’s tweet and said, “Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident.”

Here is the official Deadpool 2 synopsis that likely does not tell us anything about its plot. “After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.”

