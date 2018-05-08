Avengers Infinity War: Top two highest grossing Hollywood films in India now belong to Disney

Avengers: Infinity War is clobbering the competition worldwide. Avengers: Infinity War is clobbering the competition worldwide.

Avengers: Infinity War is clobbering competition worldwide and India is no different. Disney and Marvel’s biggest superhero film is having such a perfect dominating run that nothing else is coming close. Infinity War has superheroes from multiple franchises under Marvel Cinematic Universe coming together to fight the threat of Thanos, who is looking for Infinity Stones that would allow him to destroy half the universe. Infinity War opened at an incredible Rs 31.30 crore and continues its mastery over the box office in its second week as well.

With a net collection of Rs 192.38 crore till now, Infinity War has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie in India ever. And it is expected to continue like this for the foreseeable future. The top two Hollywood films in India are produced and distributed by The Walt Disney Company India. The previous record holder for the highest grossing film was 2016’s live-action fantasy adventure The Jungle Book, a Jon Favreau directorial.

Meanwhile, Infinity War is breaking one record after another. Fans are coming in droves to watch the epic showdown between Thanos and the superheroes. On its opening weekend itself, it became the highest opener in film’s history, both domestic (US) and international, beating Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Fate of the Furious respectively. Now it has broken The Force Awakens’ another record of being the fastest to reach 1 billion dollar sum at the box office. While the Star Wars film had done it on the 12th day, Infinity War did it under 11 days.

In India, Infinity War overcame films like Padmaavat and Baaghi 2 to become the highest opener this year. Its opening was also the biggest ever for any Hollywood film. And this is after just 11 days. Something tells us that this superhero extravaganza’s winning streak is not going to stop anytime soon.

