Watch video: Why this little schoolgirl can’t sleep at night

This heartwrenching video is part of #HelpTheFarmer campaign by skymetweather.com which has taken the initiative to make accurate weather forecast easily accessible to all.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2015 5:05 pm
schoolgirl-main The little schoolgirl who lives in constant fear (Source: Youtube/SkymetWeather)
Thousands of farmers die every year due to the unpredictability of monsoon. In 2012, 13,754 farmer suicides were reported by the National Crime Records Bureau of India. To tackle this problem, a campaign run by skymetweather.com – #HelpTheFarmer has taken the initiative to make accurate weather forecast easily accessible to all.

A video which is part of the campaign shows a little schoolgirl following her father everywhere all day. Even at night, when everybody is sleeping, she is awake, keeping an eye on him.

She lives in a constant fear…that her father might commit suicide like many of her friends’ dad who were also farmers like him.

A rope kept in her house aggravates her fear. She hides it underneath a piece of cloth. Unaware of her daughter’s concern, the father goes about his chores, waiting for the rains. At least, he doesn’t show his anxiety in front of his daughter. And then one day, the girl finds the rope missing. What happens next?

Check out the video:

(App users click here)

