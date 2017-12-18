Will the Madhya Pradesh bill, awarding death penalty for rape of young girls, serve as a deterrent?

#GenderAnd Nation: After a stringent bill, there are questions whether this might lead to drop in reporting of the crime or, worse, murder of the victims

After receiving a unanimous vote on the Dand Vidhi (Madhya Pradesh Sanshodhan) Vidheyak 2017, the Madhya Pradesh (MP) government is now proposing gun licenses for women for purposes of self-defense. The bill aims at stringent punishment for those convicted of rape of young girls, aged 12 or below. With this it has become the first state where those convicted of such rapes will face the gallows. Making amendments to existing rape laws of the country, the bill also increases the term of sentence for crimes — repeated stalking as a non-bailable offence, sex on the pretext of marriage and intent of disrobing a woman have larger sentences.

Can death penalty bring number of cases down?Debating the death penalty for rape in India has always thrown questions of deterrence, the idea of retributive justice stacked against the brutality of the crime. The Madhya Pradesh bill focuses on the crime against young girls, defining young girls below 12. The bill introduces death penalty as punishment for committing rape of a girl below age 12.

Until now the maximum punishment for rape was 20 years or life, as stated under Section 376A of the Indian Penal Code. The MP bill, however, proposes to award a stringent punishment by adding another provision, namely Section 376AA in the IPC, which states that any person who commits an offence of rape on a girl below 12 shall be awarded with either death penalty or 14 years imprisonment or life.

Those opposed to the death penalty warn that the solution for the high statistics doesn’t lie in capital punishment. In the five years that POCSO, the law to prevent child sexual abuse has been in existence, the death penalty hasn’t acted as a deterrent for the crime. A measure like this, they add, pans over systemic inefficiencies when it comes to child protection. Swagata Raha, a Senior Research Assistant at Centre for Child and Law (CLC), NLSIU, Bangalore told Indianexpress.com, “When we know that reporting is low, a measure such as this could potentially lead to a drop in reporting and give us a false sense of safety. Girls may not report rape by family members or a known person out of guilt, fear, pressure, or intimidation of the potential sentence that could be passed.”

Legal experts have maintained that in many cases the threat of capital punishment might encourage rapists to kill their victims in order to eliminate the prime witness. And this would hold true in the current context as well. The legal process for death penalty case also tend to be significantly longer than for cases of life imprisonment and experts have underlined that applying the death penalty for rape will only result in more acquittals than convictions. Mandatory reporting of the crime of rape is often dampened by systemic and operational issues.

Why has the age of the victim been set below 12?The proposed law specifies the age and gender of the victim and the age cap of 12 has raised some questions. Mrinal Satish, Professor of Law at National Law University, Delhi traces this 12-year-old mark in the MP bill back to the history of the age of consent. It was 9 in 1837. The age of consent increased since then and was set to 12 in the Indian Penal Code for the longest time. “The thought was that 12 was the age before puberty,” said Satish.

Lawyer and activist Karuna Nundy adds, “They seem to be making patriarchal distinctions between children and teenagers in assessing the impact of rape. Perhaps the age has been lowered to 12 because a girl hits puberty around that age and the presumption is that rape is worse before you are pubescent.”

The approval for the Bill comes close on the heels of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data where Madhya Pradesh has been recorded as the second state to have the highest number of rape cases. It holds the same dubious position when it comes to rape committed on girls below 12 years of age. The NCRB data records rape cases of young girls at different ages, one of them is 6-12 years. In 2016, the figure of reported cases in this age group was 153. It was 137 in 2015.

Prior to the amendment of IPC, the statute had stated the age of consent as 12 under Section 376. Post-amendment the age of consent under IPC was increased to 16. “POCSO followed the path of IPC but did not change the age of consent and since then it has remained below 12. The MP bill is following POCSO Act,” Satish explains.

Those in favour of the Bill like former DGP and Professor at Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, Dr P M Nair says the death penalty route may face roadblocks and so the government should focus on providing professional skills and training to the police. “Children are innocent and the government is right to pass the bill. We are ready to train them if the government wants,” said Nair pointing out the necessity of exclusive courts instead of special courts for the process to run smoothly and quick justice.

Why is the MP Bill gender specific?In 2013, Criminal law Ordinance was passed which, made all rape laws gender neutral except Section 354(B) IPC (any person who assaults a woman with the intention of disrobing her or compelling her to be naked, shall be imprisoned for a minimum of three years extending upto seven years). In fact, one of the sections, Section 376D IPC (in case a sexual assault is committed by one or more person, each of that person would be held liable regardless of gender) even stated the phrase “regardless of gender”. However, the ordinance was heavily contested and the perpetrator and the victim were made gender specific as earlier.

The new bill passed by the MP assembly has focused on girls as victims and have added death penalty as punishment for the offenders. Lack of a gender neutral law has raised questions among the people especially after the murder of a boy in a Gurgaon school reported recently. “The MP Bill is naturally gender-biased because rape under the IPC can be perpetrated only by a man against a woman. The IPC does not recognise “rape” of boys or transgenders,” says Raha. It is noteworthy that the NCRB data does not recognise boys and men as victims of sexual assault and therefore no such data has been made available.

While the bill awaits Centre’s approval, BJP MLA Usha Thakur has started a signature campaign to receive an early assent from the President. Close on the heels of the MP Bill there are similar demands from parties like the Shiv Sena, specially after a Sessions court in Ahmednagar sentenced three men to death for the brutal rape and murder in 2016 of a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra’s Kopardi village.

The biggest variable though could be the application of the “rarest of rare” criterion of the Supreme Court when it comes to death penalty. It has been an uneven landscape in this regard. Could enhancing the efficiency of the system be more effective than enhancing the punishment?

