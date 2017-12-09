Why is #GenderAnd needed? Our first week of coverage tells you why

At its simplest, the aim of #GenderAnd is to mainstream Gender, to apply the gender lens to important stories of our times, using reportage, data, technology and tools. The aim is to scrub the landscape hard to proactively bring voices and insights that women, gender-minorities and minorities hold-whether unique or ordinary.

As it grows we see it becoming an independent, intrinsic part of everyday journalism that will be inclusive, in public interest and advance conversations by bringing a diversity of narratives. The process has already begun. Read the first person account of a young student who identifies herself as a Dalit-Ambedkarite. She writes about the insidiousness of caste and exclusion in college campuses. This has been a year where patience with sexual harassment allegations on college campuses has run thin. The fallout has resulted in debates on the efficacy of “due process” and the legality “crowd sourced justice”. Indianexpress.com filed a report on sexual harassment committees in colleges and the many ways in which justice is being diluted here.

In the week ahead there will be stepped up conversations around the progress made since the brutal gang rape of a medical student, Jyoti Singh. The law to prevent, investigate and prosecute rape, molestation and sexual harassment has been substantially strengthened since then, through a participatory process. Look out for our reports that go beyond just treating this time of the year as a remembrance of a brutal incident. In the week gone by we unraveled how the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act trips two other laws in the process, and why the amendment to the Act is an urgent need.

The erasure of identities and testimonies of women (and gender-minorities) from agrarian crisis to a corporate takeover has been normalised to an extent. We will strive to change that. The work of women historians and how history as he says and she says can be both similar and different was covered in this story. Similarly, the voices, aspirations and challenges of rural women of Maharashtra came through in this piece on the Grindmill Songs Project. Kerala’s stagnant women workforce despite healthy social indicators of female literacy, maternal mortality was explored in this piece from Kochi.

In the announcement to the #GenderAnd initiative we spoke of exploring the multitude of ongoing struggles against caste, class, religion, geography even as we focus on gender inequalities. Patriarchy, hierarchy, unequal structures, priveleges aren’t just buzzwords. There is often complaceny in confronting and exploring them. Track us as we do that. Use #GenderAnd and join the conversation.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd