Voices from the Dalit Women Speak Out conference

Impromptu collective jigs, the beats of Parai drums, cheering, rousing applauses to invocations of ‘Hamari Azadi Hamare Haath’, and a hall that buzzed with many languages yet responded in unison to the call of “compassionate sisterhood grounded on fierce resilience of our foremothers”. This was the resounding vibe from the two-day (Dec 19-20) Dalit Women Speak Out conference, organised by All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch (AIDMAM) and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Women’s Studies Centre, Savitribai Phule Pune University. Senior activist Ruth Manorma outlined this mood of celebration and solidarity when she came on stage and said, “We are strong, self-willed, beautiful outside and inside, we enjoy life and we are the happiest lot. ”

Often seen only as a homogenous group of “victims” fighting both caste oppression and patriarchy within their family and community, the presence of over 400 Dalit women, young and old, from diverse backgrounds and professions –media, academics, law, activism, doctors – showed up the one-dimensionality of the mainstream narrative. “The media has portrayed our lives only as victims. We wanted to put up a powerful imagery of breaking free, of being dreamers and achievers within our struggle,” said Asha Kowtal of AIDMAM.

The release of the 2018 calendar at the opening ceremony featuring 12 young Dalit women, randomly chosen as faces of inspiration was one moment among many, that defined the hopeful, forward-looking spirit of the gathering. It wasn’t a memory curated for popular consumption, but as business analyst and activist Christina Thomas Dhanaraj said, it was a reminder for Dalit women of the “fullness of life that any Dalit woman can dream of achieving.” Deepa Tak of the Phule Women’s Studies Centre who has also been featured in the calendar spoke of how “there’s hardly any awareness of the fact that many young Dalit women are working in different fields today and have achieved a lot against the odds. It was felt that this should be celebrated.”

In one sense, the closed conference was a space reclaimed by Dalit women for Dalit women, free of the influence of non-Dalit feminists and Dalit men who failed to represent their voices. “It was a tough call not having our men with us. But our ask from them was not ‘leave us alone’. It was ‘we want to journey with you but let us figure this out ourselves’. Because of leadership issues in our history, every time it feels like there are no Dalit women leaders. We are always asked where are they? We know we are a powerful bunch of Dalit women leaders, it’s just that opportunities have been denied to us. We have to reclaim that for ourselves,” Kowtal said.

What the conference also set out to reclaim was the right of Dalit women to make sense of their own experience, without the intellectual ‘outsider’ theorising it for them. “We are so used to being looked at from outside, that we are conditioned to see ourselves as objects. That’s one of the reasons why we didn’t want the sessions in the conference to be an academic exercise. All the sessions engaged with the everyday situations of our lives. For example, as more and more Dalit women make their way into Brahminical spaces, in their workplaces and the society, they face very real difficulties, ”shared Thomas Dhanaraj, who has written about the reality of caste in the corporate world.

While gender has made its way into the corporate corridors, caste still remains unacknowledged. “There is no conversation around caste in the corporate world. The immediate challenge for many Dalit women who join corporates is the lack of social capital, by which I mean a network that is built on familiarity. It plays a big role in one’s career growth and it often excludes Dalits. We aren’t talking about reservation and quotas but of factors that are hindering our opportunities, promotions, visibility. There needs to be a conversation about that,” Dhanaraj added.

The entangled nature of caste and gender remained a large part of the conversation at the conference. Calling out the casteism inherent in the sexual harassment of Dalit women and in the judicial process, Dalit transgender activist and engineer Grace Banu said, “The collective consciousness of this country, which roared during the December 16 rape, remained silent when the women of the Bhotmange family belonging to the Dalit community in Khairlanji was paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the dominant caste members before hacking them to death. The courts which sentenced Nirabhaya’s rapists to death refused to even book the rapists of Khairlanji massacre under the SC and ST Prevention of Atrocities Act,” she pointed out. Speaking as someone who has been marginalised because of her gender and denied ‘full humanity’ because of her caste, Banu held the audience to the promise that the transformative politics of the Dalit women’s movement would “embrace and accept and walk with all kinds of oppressed women”.

“It is a transition point,” Kotwal said adding that “gender justice will remain a fallacy if the leadership and perspective of Dalit women is not encouraged. Freedom for all women will come through the leadership of us, marginalised women.”

Marathi poet Pradnya Daya Pawar also reflected on the ideals of the Dalit movement as put forth by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, warning against the dangers of caste ghettoisation. “What I have seen in most Dalit women conferences is that there’s an insistence on avoiding the discussion on Dalit patriarchy. When the movement is increasingly centred around Bouddha Asmita, where the community identity reigns supreme, there is a tendency to protect our men from criticism. It breeds a kind of exclusivity that says ‘If you are not Bouddha, you can’t be anti-caste’. But what Ambedkar meant by Dalit wasn’t simply a title. It meant that anyone who wishes to de-class, de-caste oneself, and we can add gender to this sensibility, can be a Dalit. It was a revolutionary concept. We need to be sensitive to the contradictions within our politics today,” she said.

Connecting the dangers of exclusive politics with religious fundamentalism, Pawar added, “How can what’s happening to Muslims not be my concern? Even within Dalits, there are so many diverse questions to be addressed. This is surely not the time for ‘me, myself’ kind of politics. That doesn’t mean you have to simplify it. Our politics can be sharp and comprehensive. As daughters of Ambedkar, it is our responsibility to lead the way to a more liberatory, transformative politics.”

There was talk of global solidarities and building stronger alliances with discriminated groups across the world – Black Lives Matter in America, Roma in Europe, Buraku in Japan, indigenous groups in South America and Senegal. Speaking of the Indian government avoiding any discussion on caste at the United Nations (UN), Kotwal said, “They think we have given reservations, policies, budget and it is tradition so we will sort it out ourselves. But we need UN advocacy and global solidarities as the way ahead.”

The optimistic, confident energy of the gathering rubbed off on Radhika Vemula too. “This is the first time I’m witnessing such a huge gathering of Dalit women. This is the first time that I speak about my aspirations and struggle, not my son Rohith’s vision of the society.”

