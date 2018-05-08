iBall CompBook Merit G9 launched in India: Price, specifications

iBall has launched the CompBook Merit G9 laptop in India. The budget friendly laptop has been priced at Rs 13,999. The iBall CompBook Merit M9 is available in a Cobalt Blue colour option.
The laptop weighs in at 1.1kg, and it maintains a 20mm thickness. The iBall CompBook Merit G9 features an 11.6-inch HD screen, with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, paired with 2GB DDR3 RAM, 32GB built-in storage and expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD card support. Also, users can add an external HDD/SSD support up to 1TB.
Also read: Asus TUF FX504 first impressions: Lightweight gaming laptop on a budget
The budget laptop comes with Windows 10, and has a built-in Anti–Virus Defender. In addition, it also features a 0.3MP webcam over the display. The CompBook Merit G9 gets a 5000mAh battery, which the company says can provide up to 6 hours of backup.
“iBall CompBook Merit G9 fits perfectly, catering the everyday computing needs, and is built to focus on design and premium functionality. It is an all-in-one laptop balanced with premium looks and functionality, designed for the day to day performance,” said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director – iBall.
Connectivity options on the CompBook Merit G9 include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 support. In addition, the CompBook also features an HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port as well as a 3.5mm combined headphone jack that also supports mic.
For all the latest Gadgets News, download Indian Express App