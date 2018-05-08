iBall CompBook Merit G9 launched in India: Price, specifications

iBall has launched the CompBook Merit G9 laptop in India. The budget friendly laptop has been priced at Rs 13,999. iBall has launched the CompBook Merit G9 laptop in India. The budget friendly laptop has been priced at Rs 13,999.

The iBall CompBook Merit M9 is available in a Cobalt Blue colour option.

The laptop weighs in at 1.1kg, and it maintains a 20mm thickness. The iBall CompBook Merit G9 features an 11.6-inch HD screen, with a screen resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, paired with 2GB DDR3 RAM, 32GB built-in storage and expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD card support. Also, users can add an external HDD/SSD support up to 1TB.

The budget laptop comes with Windows 10, and has a built-in Anti–Virus Defender. In addition, it also features a 0.3MP webcam over the display. The CompBook Merit G9 gets a 5000mAh battery, which the company says can provide up to 6 hours of backup.

“iBall CompBook Merit G9 fits perfectly, catering the everyday computing needs, and is built to focus on design and premium functionality. It is an all-in-one laptop balanced with premium looks and functionality, designed for the day to day performance,” said Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director – iBall.

Connectivity options on the CompBook Merit G9 include Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 support. In addition, the CompBook also features an HDMI port, a USB 3.0 port, a USB 2.0 port as well as a 3.5mm combined headphone jack that also supports mic.

