FIFA World Cup 2018: Starting XI of Players you won’t see in Russia

The fact that some of the major footballing nations such as Italy, Netherlands, Wales, have not qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2018, there are plenty of stars who are missing from the tournament. With all the 32 teams participating in the World Cup 2018 in Russia announcing their squads, the fans were in for a surprise after seeing some surprising omissions from their squads as well. There is no doubt there is a huge bench of talent that will be watching the biggest tournament from the sidelines.

Striker – Alexandre Lacazette (France)

France World Cup squad looks to miss out on some of the biggest names in club football right now. One among them is Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette. In 2017, the former Lyon forward signed with the Gunners in a club record deal of €53m. He had scored 37 goals in 45 games in the 2016-17 season for the Ligue 1 club, and had at least 20 league goals for the club in the previous two seasons as well. The 26-year old, who was touted to be the future star of France, though, didn’t quite have the same impact in an insipid season with Arsenal. Lacazette played only 26 games in Premier League scoring 14 goals. His inconsistency in the attacking role pushed Arsene Wenger to sign another striker in the winter transfer window, in the form of Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, putting question marks on his future at the club.

Centre Forward – Gareth Bale (Wales)

A look at highlights from Euro Cup 2016 will showcase two brilliant free kicks in the tournament. Welsh forward Gareth Bale struck three goals for his country in the tournament, breaking a 58-year old record held by Ivor Allchurch, for scoring most number of goals in a major competition finals for the country. He scored a free kick against England in the 2-1 defeat, followed by another free kick against Slovakia in 2-1 win, and then a cool finish against Russia in the 3-0 drubbing. But after a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Republic of Ireland in World Cup qualifiers in 2017, Wales have failed to enter the football’s biggest tournament. It means the fans will not get a chance to see the 29-year old star, who recently scored a brace in the UEFA Champions League final for Real Madrid.

Left wing – Leroy Sane (Germany)

When Germany announced their 23-man World Cup squad, the omission of the World Cup 2014 final goalscorer Mario Goetze was not the biggest news. The much-talked and debated topic became the exclusion of Manchester City’s Leroy Sane. Anyone who follows Premier League knows the talent that the 22-year old possesses. He was among the chief miscreants for Pep Guardiola’s title-winning team that ran the opposition down with a fiery attacking line-up. Sane’s pace, accuracy and ability to go past the defenders made him a constant threat for any defence. In 27 appearances in Premier League, he scored 10 goals and made 15 assists. But the winger found no spot in Germany’s squad with a fit Marco Reus and Mesut Ozil making it into the team.

Right Wing – Anthony Martial (France)

Anthony Martial, who was often compared with the France great Thierry Henry at the start of his career, has found no place in Didier Deschamps’ 23-member squad for the World Cup. His brilliant ability to sneak past defenders, and dribble the ball inside the box, were not enough for the France coach to convince him to bring him into the squad after an insipid club season. Martial started off great in 2017, scoring and getting an assist in almost every match. But as the season went on, he found it hard to find a place in the starting XI, often being challenged by Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, who both made it into the England World Cup squad. In the January transfer window, manager Jose Mourinho decided to bring Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal at Old Trafford, that all but shut down Martial’s usefulness (not that Sanchez proved to be a star, but continued to enjoy Mourinho’s faith).

Right Center Midfield – Radja Nainggolan (Belgium)

There is no doubt Radja Nainggolan is one of the most popular Belgium players in the world. His powerful strike from outside the box against Wales in Euro Cup 2016 quarterfinals is still remembered as one of the best goals in the tournament. His ability to dominate strikers, and pass the ball around in key moments, makes him a challenging midfielder to tackle. He also has a knack of scoring goals from wide ranges, a talent that has made him a regular player for AS Roma over the years. But the 31-year old’s “toxic” relationship with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has seen him being dropped out of the World Cup squad. The manager reportedly has problems with his smoking and drinking habits, and has also questioned his team ethics for turning up late in team meetings. But despite the reasons for his exclusion, the dynamic midfielder will be a huge miss in Russia.

Left Center Midfield – Jack Wilshere (England)

Jack Wilshere appeared to find a new lease of life this season after a series of splendid performance for Arsenal. The 26-year old, who has seen his fair share of injury woes over the years, enjoyed the first team place for the most of the season, and became a key player in Arsenal’s midfield. Wilshere made 29 appearances for the club, but was left out in favour of Dele Alli, Lingard and Eric Dier in England’s World Cup squad. Coach Gareth Southgate, who is hoping to usher in a new era for England, is confident about his decision on Wilshere’s exclusion. But the fans will question the move in case the Three Lions once again ended up having a forgettable year at football’s biggest tournament.

Left-back – David Alaba (Austria)

Bayern Munich’s dynamic left back David Alaba has been named as Austria’s player of the year for five consecutive years. The 23-year old found a place in UEFA’s Team of the year for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016. His ability to connect with the midfield and run down the flanks makes him a constant threat for the opposition. He also has an uncanny ability to score goals from wide ranges, and is one of the regular free kick takers for the German club. But, with Austria not making the cut in the 32-teams qualified for Russia, Alaba will be a big miss in the tournament.

Right Center Back – Leonardo Bonucci (Italy)

During Euro 2016, Italy were touted to have their weakest squad ever in any major international tournament finals. There were not many attacking players in the squad, and the Azzurri were heavily dependent on their defensive unit. But in spite of the questions being raised, the side managed to reach the quarterfinals, with Leonardo Bonucci leading the central defense line for his country. The 31-year old defender, who moved to AC Milan from Juventus in the summer transfer window of 2017, made 35 appearances this season, and had an average tackle rate of 0.9 per game, with a clearance rate of 3.7 per game. He will be one of the best defenders who will miss the trip to Russia with Italy not qualifying for the first time since 1958.

Left Center Back – Giorgio Chiellini (Italy)

Bonucci’s partner in defence, Giorgio Chiellini made one of the most sensational headlines in the 2014 Brazil World Cup, after he became the latest victim of Luiz Suarez’s infamous ‘biting’. The 33-year old defender has been one of the best players for his country over the years, as it was witnessed during the Euro Cup two years ago. Chiellini and Bonucci formed a defensive pairing that was almost impenetrable and helped their side in reaching the quarters where they lost to Germany in a penalty shootout. Chiellini has also been the defensive strength for Serie A Champions Juventus over the years. He will be another big miss in the defensive line in Russia.

Right Back – Dani Alves (Brazil)

Under coach Tite, Brazil’s seniormost player Dani Alves was touted to be one of the leading figures for the World Cup 2018 in Russia. The former Barcelona star, who moved to Juventus in 2016, before joining PSG in the summer of 2017, is still regarded as one of the best players in his position in spite of his age. The 35-year old has an uncanny ability to run down the flanks and make dangerous passes inside the box. At PSG, he connected well with Neymar, as the two ran down the opposition on several occasions. He also has an ability to score from wide range. But as ill fate would have it, Alves picked up a horrible knee injury during French Cup final, which has ruled him out of the World Cup. The five-time World Champions will be travelling to Russia without the defensive star.

Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Buffon (Italy)

With Italy not qualifying for the World Cup, the 2006 World Cup winner Gianluigi Buffon will be missing the trip to Russia. The 41-year old goalkeeper, who has been Italy’s wall since the 1998 World Cup, will not be playing his record sixth World Cup tournament, as he announced his retirement from the sport recently, with the Azzurri not making it to the World Cup finals.

(Note: The following starting XI have been arranged as per the most commonly used formation of 4-2-3-1)

