Tunisia players find a clever way to break Ramzan fast during matches

It looks like Tunisian football players have devised an ingenious way of breaking their Ramzan fast. Tunisia, who are currently playing a round of international friendlies before heading to Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played Portugal and Turkey this week. In both these games, goalkeeper Mouez Hassen went down early in the second half complaining of an apparent injury.

In that time, his teammates would rush to the sidelines and break their fast with an Iftar comprising of a few dates and some water. The first match was against a Portugal side without Cristiano Ronaldo and the Tunisians were trailing 2-1 when their keeper went down in the 58th minute. After breaking their fast, the side went on to score a second goal and held the European Champions to a 2-2 draw.

Fun fact:

Tunisian National team has played the last two friendlies while fasting. So, whenever the time comes to break Fast. The players have an agreement that the GK would go down so they can get a moment to drink some water and get something to eat 😂😂#Ramadan #tunisia pic.twitter.com/4Rgz380ukW — Souhail Khmira (@SKhmira) 2 June 2018

The second match was against Turkey and this time, Hassen went down in the 49th minute of the match. The players ran to the touchline for a short meal and came back to complete the match that also ended in a 2-2 draw.

Tunisia’s opening match in the 2018 World Cup will be against England. This is only the fourth time that the country is being represented in the tournament since gaining independence from French rule in 1956. Their previous appearance was in the 2006 edition of the tournament that was held in Germany.

