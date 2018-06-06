Follow Us:
Israel Football Association to file FIFA protest against Palestine over cancelled Argentina friendly

The Israel Football Association has said that it will file a complaint against Palestinians to FIFA accusing them of forcing Argentina team to cancel the friendly match against them. 

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 6, 2018 9:59:12 pm
Israel Football Association, Israel Football Association news, Israel vs Argentina, Palestinian, FIFA World Cup 2018, sports news, football, Indian Express The match was cancelled on Wednesday scheduled to take place in Jerusalem. (Source: AP)
Vice President of Israel Football Associations Rotem Kamer said, “We are confronting a football terror from the Palestinian Football Association and its president (Jibril Rajoub),” accusing them of “threatening football players (against) coming to Israel.”

The vice president further added that the players’ families were also being threatened. “We are seeing it as crossing a red line and we cannot accept it. We are going to send an official complaint to (world football’s governing body) FIFA and the disciplinary committee to take action,” he said.

The match, scheduled to take place in Jerusalem, was cancelled on Wednesday. Palestinian Football Association president Jibril Rajoub later said, “The Argentinian Football Association cancelled the agreement it signed with the Israelis because it reached the conclusion that this match is a political one.”

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, apologised for cancelling the match but said the safety of the players was at stake.

“What has happened in the last 72 hours, the actions, the threats that have occurred have led us to take the decision not to travel,” he said during a news conference in Barcelona, where the Argentine team is training prior to the start of the World Cup next week.

“(We) apologize. It’s nothing against the Israeli community, the Jewish community and I would like everyone to take this decision as a contribution to world peace,” he said.

“In the end, they’ve done right thing, and this is behind us,” Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain told ESPN. “Health and common sense come first. We felt that it wasn’t right to go.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
