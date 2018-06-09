I never told him it was okay: Mohamed Salah hits back at Sergio Ramos

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah injured his shoulder in a challenge with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos in the UEFA Champions League Final. (Source: File) Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah injured his shoulder in a challenge with Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos in the UEFA Champions League Final. (Source: File)

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has hit out at Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos over the Spaniard’s comments suggesting that he told the Madrid defender that it was ‘okay’ after he was forced off the field due to a tackle during the UEFA Champions League final.

Earlier in the week, Ramos had claimed that he had an informal chat with Salah over the injury and was quoted saying, “I spoke with Salah through messages, he was quite good.” But Salah has categorically denied the statement.

Opening up on his post-match conversation, the Premier League Golden Boot winner said, “It’s funny… My comment is that it’s always okay when the one who made you cry first, then makes you laugh. Maybe he could also tell me if I’m going to be ready for the World Cup?”

“He sent me a message, but I never told him it was okay,” Salah was quoted as saying.

Reflecting on the devastating injury which also threatened his participation in the World Cup, Salah ridiculed Ramos’s comments and said, “Yes, it was. When I fell to the ground, I had a mixture of physical pain and a lot of worry.”

“Also anger and sadness for not being able to continue playing the Champions League final. Moments later, I also thought about the possibility of not playing in the World Cup and that was a devastating thought,” he concluded by saying.

