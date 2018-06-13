FIFA World Cup 2026: USA-Mexico-Canada vs Morocco bid, everything you need to know

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
The North American bid began the campaign as strong favourites but Morocco has enjoyed some success over recent months and the result could be closer than anticipated.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 13, 2018 1:45:01 pm
FIFA World Cup 2026 venue will be decided on Wednesday.
After weeks of speculations, the FIFA Congress will finally decide the venue for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at a meeting in Moscow on Wednesday. The joint-bid from United States, Mexico, and Canada are the favourites to win the bid over the rivals Morocco, for the first-ever 48-team tournament. The decision will be decided with all the members of the football body casting their votes in a poll that is expected to be closer than anticipated with Morocco enjoying positive response in recent months.

Here is an explanation of how the voting will take place:

After the allegations of corruption laid down on FIFA after the 2014 World Cup, that led to the ouster of the then, President, Sepp Blatter, the rules for deciding the venue of the tournament have been changed. Earlier, the FIFA’s ruling 22-member Executive Committee used to sit down and decide which nation will host the World Cup. But as per the new rules, all the 207 Member Federations will be involved in the voting process, with each member casting one vote, exclusively.

The member, which will win an outright majority of 50 percent, will win the bid in the first round. In case, neither of the contenders receive the required percentage of votes, then a second voting round will take place, in which the contender with the highest votes will be selected. The representatives of the National Federation will also have the option to mark for “neither bid” on the ballot. In the unlikely possibility, that “neither bid” wins the majority of votes, there will be a re-opening of the process.

Also, for the first time, the voting will not be unanimous.

