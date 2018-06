Former Nigeria striker Nwankwo Kanu has $11,000 stolen in Russia

State news agency Tass reports that Kanu flew in from London through Moscow and on to Kaliningrad, where Nigeria plays Croatia in its opening World Cup match on June 16. (Source: Reuters) State news agency Tass reports that Kanu flew in from London through Moscow and on to Kaliningrad, where Nigeria plays Croatia in its opening World Cup match on June 16. (Source: Reuters)

Russian police say former Nigeria striker Nwankwo Kanu had $11,000 stolen from his luggage when he flew in for the World Cup.

State news agency Tass reports that Kanu flew in from London through Moscow and on to Kaliningrad, where Nigeria plays Croatia in its opening World Cup match on June 16.

When he arrived, he found the cash missing from his luggage. Police spokeswoman Irina Volk says two baggage handlers at Sheremetevo airport in Moscow have been detained on suspicion of theft.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App