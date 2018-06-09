FIFA World Cup 2018: Hand-made replicas of World Cup trophy in high demand in Vietnam

A replica of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Trophy. (File) A replica of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Trophy. (File)

With the World Cup 2018 set to begin from June 14, the replicas of the trophies have become a popular object of sale in Vietnam. According to a report by news agency AFP, the orders for the replicas of the World Cup trophies are flooding in a workshop located on the outskirts of Hanoi. The handmade plaster models of the 18-carat gold trophy have become a property in high demand before the start of the month-long tournament in Russia.

“Initially I didn’t want to sell the trophies, I was just trying to feed my passion for football and give them to friends and family,” a craftsman Vuong Hong Nhat was quoted as saying by AFP. According to the report, Nhat, who is a Manchester United fan, has been making the replicas since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. His replicas, the design of which he perfected for months, gained such wide appreciation and popularity, that the 37-year old is expecting 3,000 orders this year, thrice more than he received four years ago during the Brazil World Cup.

“I work all day to fill the orders, but it’s not enough. I have to work until midnight,” he told the news agency. While the real trophy, crafted by the late Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga, is worth USD 1,50,000, Nhat sells the replicas for USD 3.50.

Dang Viet Duy, one of Nhat’s customers, who support France, said that he feels like Zinedine Zidane when he holds the replica. “Holding the trophy I feel like Zidane (when he) won the World Cup in 1998”, he said.

Vietnam, who are currently placed at the 102nd position in FIFA World Rankings have a little chance to qualify for the World Cup finals anytime soon. But Nhat says that he will give away his trophies for free if the country reaches the finals. “If they do, I’ll give my trophies away for free,” he said.

FIFA World Cup 2018 will start from June 14 in Russia and will run till July 15. 32 teams are participating in the tournament.

