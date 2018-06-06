FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden, less talented but more effective than Zweden

What Sweden lacks in star power in Ibrahimovic’s absence will be more than compensated by the virtues of team work and industry. What Sweden lacks in star power in Ibrahimovic’s absence will be more than compensated by the virtues of team work and industry.

Zero — that’s the number of goals Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored in World Cups. To be fair, he has played in only two of them — the second of them 12 years ago. His considerable talents weren’t enough for the Vikings to make it to either South Africa or Brazil.

But those failures did nothing to dampen the tall Swede’s self-esteem, and one cannot blame him for believing he has some unfinished business at the Greatest Show on Earth. After all, Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will be there, and Zlatan believes he is in the same league.

That explains his enigmatic assertion — Zlatan will be at the World Cup, he didn’t say in what capacity — after a Swedish team, without him, made it to the World Cup in Russia the hard way, beating Italy in a home-and-away play-off.

In his profound wisdom, now that his compatriots had done their bit, it was time for the World Cup to be blessed by Zlatan’s presence. Statements like “The chance of me playing in the World Cup is skyhöga (sky high)”, “If I want, I am there,” and “We are Zweden” would suggest the man is full of himself.

While it may seem conceited and selfish after he had turned his back on the national team after the 2016 European Championship, in Ibrahimovic’s opinion, “a World Cup without me is nothing to watch.” So typical of the great man!

Faltering on big stage

But while his name has largely been made playing for top European clubs — Barcelona, Ajax, Juventus, Manchester United, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain among them — and friendlies — who can forget the four goals against England in Stockholm in a 2012 friendly, which included an outrageous 30-yard overhead kick — he has often bottled it at the big stage. There is also the small matter of having never won the Champions League.

The Swedish federation was quick to clear the air, saying the former skipper won’t be considered for selection. Apart from the expected logic of rewarding the players who had taken the team to the World Cup, there is a historical perspective as well.

Sweden have finished among the top four at the World Cup on four occasions, the last time in 1994 in America. That team did not have many household names but pulled in one direction as a unit.

Names like Henrik Larsson, Thomas Brolin, Roland Nilsson, Kennet Andersson, Martin Dahlin and Thomas Ravelli may not ring a bell today, but they lit up American stadiums and outscored every other team by a distance. They held eventual champions Brazil 1-1 in a group game, and only lost to the Selecao 0-1 in the semi-final after a Romario piece of magic. They played for each other.

Ibra and 10 others

With Ibrahimovic in the team, everyone played for Zlatan. They searched for him on the pitch and all moves were aimed at setting him up for a crack at goal, even if a teammate was in a better position. Basically, it was Zlatan and 10 others. No wonder, they came up short against top teams.

The team that prevailed over Italy in the play-off was lacking in big names, but full of desire and team spirit.

More than sum of its parts

What Sweden lacks in star power in Ibrahimovic’s absence will be more than compensated by the virtues of team work and industry. The Swedes have never been short of spirit and like they showed against Italy, can be tough to play against.

Marcus Berg will have the unenviable task of being the target man up front. The Al Ain forward has been a journeyman throughout his career with previous stints at IFK Goteborg, Groningen, Hamburger SV, PSV and Panathanaikos. He scored eight times in the qualification campaign and is central to Swedish chances in Russia. He will have Ola Toivonen as his strike partner.

Andreas Granqvist is recognised as a leader on the pitch while Emil Forsberg will be expected to pull strings in midfield. However, midfielder Jakob Johansson, whose deflected strike was decisive in Sweden qualifying for the World Cup, will be missing after failing to recover from a knee injury sustained in the second leg of the play-off.

