FIFA World Cup 2018 squads of surplus and shortage

The cut-off date for announcing the 23-man squad didn’t throw up any puzzling omissions or surprises, but for a few marginal decisions and gumption of certain teams to include injured/partially fit players, deemed indispensable. A few points to deliberate.

Too good for Sane

The mercurial left-sided winger’s game blossomed under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, who utilised Leroy Sane’s pace on the flank and afforded him the luxury to drift in, without thrusting him defensive duties. Consequently, he was an unstoppable force in Manchester City’s gallop to a century of points, exceptional both in creating as well as setting up goals—in 49 appearances, he belted 19 goals and chimed in with 14 assists, besides logging in 3, 618 minutes. Good enough numbers and impact to be voted PFA’s young player of the season.

On his current form, and the veritable bag of gifts, he would have sauntered into any side in the world, but for Germany, a side brimming with midfield virtuosos that gave coach Joachim Loew plenty of headaches in trimming his 27-man provisional squad to 23. “There are certainly better days in the life of a national coach than when you must send four great players home who would have deserved to be at the World Cup,” he said at the team’s training camp in South Tyrol, Italy.

Partly though, Sane didn’t quite leave a huge impression on his coach in 12 appearances for his country, with just an assistant to brag about. Also, Germany is quite sorted on the left, what with Thomas Mueller, Marco Reus and Julian Draxler to choose from. All three are different—Mueller plays in a more advanced role, Reus can drop deep into the hole and dictate the game. The closest to Sane’s style of play was Draxler, but he has more or less become an integral part of the side. The toss up, thus, was between Sane and Julian Brandt, who like Sane has explosive pace and guiles, and who’s already being raved as a future Ballon D’or winner.

Conversely, Brandt enjoyed a strong Confed Cup, that tilted the scale in his favour. “Brandt was at the Confed Cup, had some strong games there, and put in good shifts in the training camp too. Sane is a huge talent, no doubt, and he will be back with the team in September.” Hence, choosing between them, Loew says, was a photo finish. “It was a very close decision. If it were a 100 metre race, it would have been a photo finish.”

Sane, incidentally, holds a French passport too (his mother is French), and there were suggestions that he should knock on Didier Deschamps doors. Then, the French coach too has a headache of plenty on the left, and is fretting to include the hugely talented Kylian Mbappe. Call it the destiny of birth.

He joins a bunch of high-profile club players who’d missed the cut like rival Manchester United’s Chris Smalling and Anthony Martial, or like Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, Roma playmaker Raida Nainggolan and compatriot Christian Benteke, who had a horrendous season with Crystal Palace.

Egypt gamble with Salah’s fitness

The last thing Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp wants is his talisman Mohammad Salah rushed to play the World Cup, and thus risk his shoulder injury. But Egypt couldn’t have waited for Salah’s fitness certificate and was thus named in the 23-man World Cup squad. While Liverpool’s medical team was apprehensive of him attaining optimal fitness, their Egyptian counterparts were more hopeful, believing that he would regain full fitness in time for the World Cup.

Salah, meanwhile, posted a picture of himself exercising his shoulder on social media on Sunday with a teasing caption of “good feelings” but no further comment on his progress. What seems certain is that the forward would miss the opening encounter against the toughest team in their group, Uruguay. Turkey-based Mahmoud Hassan is the most likely candidate to replace Salah on the right wing for the opening match.

Can’t think without Kompany

The Belgium management is unsure of the extent of Vincent Kompany’s injury– he hobbled off with a muscle injury during a goalless draw against Portugal last week—but he’s such an indispensable part of the team that the coach Roberto Martinez named him in the squad.

It’s a peculiar quandary for Belgium, who have two-three world-class replacements for every position but not at the heart of the defence, much like Kompany’s club, Manchester City.

Equally crucial is his leadership skills, which both Martinez and Pep Guardiola would acknowledge. “Kompany is a leader,” he said. “He’s been working very hard in the camp, played in a fantastic manner against Portugal. His fresh performance and leadership means it is essential for us to give him time to make a good decision.”

Missing the World Cup would be a cruel blow to Kompany too, as he had already sat out of the 2016 Euro due to an injury. And at 32, there wouldn’t be another shot at the World Cup for the defensive fulcrum. Martínez also named the Los Angeles FC defender Laurent Ciman as a reserve in case Kompany’s injury proves too serious for him to play in Russia.

“Until 24 hours before we can still make a replacement,” he said. “We need to wait a period of seven, eight days with Vincent Kompany. Then we will get a good opportunity to make a diagnosis,” he said.

