FIFA World Cup 2018: Same-sex love in the times of homophobia in Russia

In this file photo from 2013, Russian athletes are seen kissing after winning the 4x400m relay gold at the Worlds in Moscow. At that time the gesture was viewed as an act of protest against Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ law. (Source: Reuters) In this file photo from 2013, Russian athletes are seen kissing after winning the 4x400m relay gold at the Worlds in Moscow. At that time the gesture was viewed as an act of protest against Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ law. (Source: Reuters)

The collective punishment of gays in Chechnya began last March under pro-Kremlin leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Authorities would round up men on the basis of their “untraditional sexual orientation — or suspicions of such”, coerce (read electrocute) them to set up a date with their partners, and then detain and torture both.

Independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reports that more than 100 men had been kidnapped, and there have been at least three deaths. Human Rights Watch calls it an “anti-gay purge.” Kadyrov differs. “We don’t have any gays. To purify our blood, if there are any here, take them,” he told HBO last year.

A year later, Grozny, the Chechen capital has been selected as the training base for Egypt, even though the team’s first match against Uruguay will be held 1,800 kilometers away in Yekaterinburg. Fifa, evidently, has turned a blind eye, which wouldn’t be out of character for the governing body.

Two years before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, national footballer Eudy Simelane was gangraped and murdered after revealing her homosexuality, a form of “corrective rape.” At the 2014 event, Fifa decided not to punish Brazil and Mexico for their fans’ homophobic chants of ‘puto’. Qatar, a country beset by human rights issues, will host the tournament in 2022 and Morocco — which punishes same-sex relations with prison terms — is in running for 2026.

Which brings us to the current host. This month marks the fifth anniversary of Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ law, which officially forbids the promotion of “non-traditional sexual relationships” to minors and effectively bans gay rights activism. And despite president Vladimir Putin’s assurance — “There is no situation like in some Muslim countries where homosexuals face death penalty” — the number of recorded hate crimes has doubled since 2013. International anti-discrimination network, Football Against Racism in Europe’s (FARE), report last year suggests that “rise of homophobia inside stadiums is new, we now see fans labelling opponents as ‘gay’ as a means of abuse more often than ever before.”

The Russian Football Union’s Alexei Smertin, a World Cup ambassador, told The Independent that there wouldn’t be ban on rainbow flags and “you can kiss all you like, and hug one another, within the bounds of normal reason.” The Russian LGBT Sport Federation is planning “Diversity Houses” to open in the relatively cosmopolitan areas of central Moscow and Saint Petersburg during the tournament. The houses will host exhibitions and provide spaces for LGBT and ethnic minority fans to come together and watch matches. There have also been hints and vague promises that the Ultras would be under scanner, but that apparently hasn’t stopped the miscreants. UK’s Foreign Affairs Committee received evidence from LGBT group Pride in Football of threatening emails. Joe White, campaigns lead of the group, told SkySports: “We have received some very real threats. There was one email containing a picture of a knife. But many Russians think it’s brilliant that we’re going out there. We’ve heard that from many non-LGBT Russians too.”

The adventurous few deciding to make the trip have tons of guidelines to follow. FARE has published an advisory, with points such as “It is better to be discreet when booking private accommodation, i.e. book two rooms” and “Be careful with dating apps in Russia. There are cases being registered of homophobic groups posing as users to lure LGBT+ people into meetings only to humiliate and/ or blackmail them.” Football Supporters’ Federation (FSF) was even more apprehensive, suggesting fans to “not publicly display your sexuality,” and urged transgenders to use a ‘disabled’ toilet when alone, as “that could be the safest option.”

Let alone holding hands in public, merely attending the biggest festival of a hyper-masculine sport is an unfathomable ordeal for LGBT fans, more so in a country where hate-crimes are on the rise, a result of institutionalised homophobia legitimised by legislation. By acknowledging it as a legitimate concern, Gianni Infantino’s Fifa has already surpassed the low bar set by Sepp Blatter, who dismissed afraid gay fans by quipping: “They should refrain from any sexual activities.” The upcoming tournament will be the litmus test for both the governing body, and Putin’s Russia.

