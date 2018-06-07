Russia: The Rouble raisers

Illustration: Mithun Chakraborty Illustration: Mithun Chakraborty

The euphoria of winning the World Cup bid hadn’t even died down on the streets of Moscow and St Petersburg when Vladimir Putin started contemplating ways to fund his billion-dollar adventure.

On top of his list of businessmen with deep pockets who could chip in was Chelsea’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich. In widely-televised comments, Putin had an order, veiled as a request, for the face of Russian oligarchy: “Let him (Abramovich) open his wallet a little. It’s no big deal – he won’t feel the pinch. He has plenty of money.”

Abramovich was already among the top investors in Russian football. He sponsored one of Russia’s biggest clubs, CSKA Moscow, established a national academy through which more than 50 artificial turfs were laid in schools across the country and bankrolled the national team, paying more than a million dollars annually in salaries to former Russia manager Guus Hiddink and rest of the coaching staff.

Abramovich shared a close relationship with Putin but saying no was not an option. He had seen the plight of those who had fallen out of favour with Kremlin. That fear, in fact, was central to him becoming Russia’s biggest export to the West, in a footballing sense.

In July 2000, a little more than three months after the start of his presidency, Putin met Russia’s 21 richest oligarchs and conveyed a stern message – do not meddle in politics. In the years that followed, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, owner of an oil company, was sentenced to nine years of imprisonment. Khodorkovsky described the move as “Putin’s revenge for funding opposition parties.”

Abramovich, valued at a staggering $11 billion by Forbes, wasn’t a football fan to start with. But a journalist of Novaya Gazeta, one of Russia’s independent newspapers, noted in the book Football Dynamo: “In Russia, all the money he spends on football is tax-deductible and anyhow, it makes him look good… I am not even convinced that he really wanted to buy Chelsea. He wanted to get out of Russia, he saw the way the mood in the country was going, or rather, the way Putin’s mood was going, and decided not to hang around and wait to see if he would be the next of oligarchs to fall.”

After the purchase was complete, Yuri Luzhkov— then the mayor of Moscow—accused Abramovich of ‘spitting on his motherland’, not realising that the move was just the beginning of the building of the Russian footballing empire.

In the years that followed, more oligarchs would spend money like confetti as they went around humouring their whims.

Today, Alisher Usmanov, another Russian oligarch, owns 30 per cent stakes in Arsenal. Everton’s training ground is named after USM, a company established by Usmanov, while Maxim Demin, a petrochemical magnate, purchased English club Bournemouth, then in the Championship, in 2011.

Portsmouth and Reading, too, have found Russian investors. Dmitry Rybolovlev, whose total worth is reported to be $7.7 billion, is the owner of French league side AS Monaco while Suleiman Kerimov has invested in his hometown club Anzhi Makhachkala.

The oligarchs are considered nouveau riche, having accumulated unimaginable wealth through dubious purchase of state assets during the era of privatisation in post-Soviet Russia. For them, buying football clubs in the West was the easiest way to gain legitimacy and also wield social and political influence.

“Unable to live in their native country for fear of reprisal either by the political class, criminals or some as yet to be defined social threat, they send their children to school abroad, travel the world, returning occasionally to keep an eye on their assets…” wrote Marc Bennetts, the author of Football Dynamo.

But they aren’t just buying clubs; some of the biggest Russian corporations are also splurging money on huge sponsorship deals. In 2013, Manchester United made Russian state airline Aeroflot its official carrier in a staggering five-year deal.

A year later, Chelsea named Gazprom, the largest gas company in the world, as its energy partner. Gazprom is also the principal sponsor of the Champions League.

In 2005, they acquired controlling stakes in Russian Premier League club Zenit St Petersburg after Abramovich sold his shares in Sibneft to Gazprom. Sibneft sponsored CSKA Moscow but Gazprom pulled out of it and invested in Zenit, which is based in Putin’s native city.

If you thought Abramovich’s spending at Chelsea was obscene, then sample this: Zenit spent 100 million euros in just one day to sign two players – Brazilian striker Hulk and Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel. It was widely reported that Hulk’s signing bonus itself was 10 million euros.

The billionaires could play with their fancy toys as much as they wanted but when it came to national projects, Putin ensured they were in sync with the Kremlin.

He’d shown his overbearing treatment of businessmen when he contemptuously threw a pen at one of Russia’s wealthiest men, Oleg Deripaska, ordering him to save an ailing metal factory.

When Putin wanted the oligarchs to build the facilities for the 2014 Winter Olympics, Deripaska—according to ABC News—claimed that he built them at a loss. For the World Cup, the oligarchs have come together to construct the stadiums at an approximate cost of $11 billion.

Roman Abramovich & Co. may not have faced a fate similar to Deripaska, perhaps because Putin knows they are central to pushing Russia’s soft-power influence. But his handling of them illustrates the complex relationship between Kremlin and the oligarchs, with sport at the heart of it.

