FIFA World Cup 2018: Robbie Williams to perform at opening ceremony, two years after ‘Party Like A Russian’

Robbie Williams’ 2016 single Party Like A Russian had drawn criticism from Russian media. (Source: AP) Robbie Williams’ 2016 single Party Like A Russian had drawn criticism from Russian media. (Source: AP)

British pop singer Robbie Williams has been roped in to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup that begins on Thursday, July 14. He will be accompanied by Russian soprano Aida Garifullina and Brazilian great Ronaldo shortly before Russia and Saudi Arabia kick off the World Cup at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

Williams’ 2016 song Party Like A Russian, which was the lead single of his eleventh studio album The Heavy Entertainment Show drew criticism from the Russian media for the way its video showcased the country’s culture. While the singer himself denied it, the lyrics were seen as dealing with the Russian oligarchs funnelling money overseas at the expense of the people of the country.

Williams tweeted that he is “very excited to be returning to Russia” to perform at the opening ceremony. The 44-year-old started out as a member of boy band Take That and then went on to embark on a successful solo career. His 1999 single It’s Only Us was used as the soundtrack for the video game FIFA 2000.

Very excited to be returning to Russia to perform at the opening of the @FIFAWorldCup – tune in early on Thursday for an unforgettable show! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/skwCwt21SM — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) 11 June 2018

Apart from Williams and Aida Garifullina, 1994 and 2002 FIFA World Cup winner and Brazilian legend Ronaldo will also be part of the opening ceremony. Ronaldo held the record for most goals scored in the World Cup until the 2016 edition in which Germany’s Miroslav Klose surpassed him.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd