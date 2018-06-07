FIFA World Cup 2018: Peru, where the streets sing only one name, Paolo Guerrero

Peru was euphoric after Gurrero was allowed to play the World Cup. Peru was euphoric after Gurrero was allowed to play the World Cup.

Last month, Peru was on a knife-edge. In Lima, thousands paraded through the city square, waving the national flag and chanting the national anthem with gusto. There were similar protests across the country. The vexing issue concerning them was not the country’s spiralling economy or the nature of their political discourse.

It was regarding Paolo Guerrero, the football team’s talismanic striker, who led his nation to their first World Cup in 36 years, was now poised to miss the showpiece event in Russia because of a doping ban.

Peru was in a state of mourning. A bulk of the prime time television was devoted to discussions in bringing back Guerrero to the national team. Banners reading ‘Perdon Paolo’ (Pardon in Spanish) were a common sight across public places in Lima.

Guerrero was initially banned in October last year after testing positive for a banned substance known as metabolite (a performance enhancing drug). After an appeal, FIFA trimmed the ban to six months, which meant he would be available for the World Cup in June.

However, the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) stepped in and imposed a 14-month ban, which effectively put Guerrero’s World Cup plans in jeopardy. The panel added that while the 34-year-old did not intend to enhance his performance, he was at fault nevertheless for showing gross negligence.

“In reality, I don’t know,” Guerrero told the BBC when asked how the banned substance got into his system. “It’s supposed to come from cocoa tea, which is Peru’s national drink,” he added. “These ruling sanctions are an alleged negligence with a totally disproportionate penalty,” Peru’s president Martin Vizcarra told the New York Times.

Thankfully for Guerrero, help came from an unlikely quarter—the captains of Peru’s World Cup opponents Denmark, Australia and France—shot a letter to the FIFA Council, requesting them to temporarily lift the ban. “We are writing to you in relation to the situation of the captain of the national team of Peru, Mr Paolo Guerrero,” read the letter.

“For the past 14 years he has represented his country with pride, pursuing qualification for the FIFA World Cup. Finally that moment has arrived, with Peru set to appear at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.”

This set the ball rolling for Peru’s top goal-scorer (32 goals from 86 games). Guerrero was finally cleared to play at the World Cup by a Swiss supreme court judge on May 31, four days before FIFA’s June 4 deadline to finalise squads for the World Cup. What helped his case was that neither FIFA nor the World Anti-Doping Agency opposed the appeal. Not surprisingly, the decision was hailed back home. Last month’s sombre protests had now turned into wild, manic celebrations. “This decision does justice, at least partially, and I thank the Swiss court,” Guerrero said on his Facebook page. Back at the helm, the searing Peru captain scored a brace in his team’s 3-0 win over Saudi Arabia in a World Cup friendly to cap a turbulent six months.

For long, this Andean nation has had little to cheer about. An unstable leadership (the shift from an Alberto Fujimori’s autocratic regime of in the 90s to democracy) has hardly had an impact in arresting the country’s floundering economy or in curbing rampant corruption. In such tumultuous times, the Peruvians found a cathartic solace in football.

Over the last decade, Guerrero has stepped in and captivated into the national consciousness. He has given his country the licence to dream. Back on the big stage, Russia could just be Guerrero and Peru’s moment of reckoning. Paolo will again ring in the streets.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App