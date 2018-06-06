FIFA World Cup 2018: Pass out and you may wake up in a Soviet-era drunk tank

Beer is also set to make a comeback in Russia. Traditionally viewed as a soft drink, it was only on New Years day of 2012, that Russia declared beer an alcoholic drink. (Source: AP) Beer is also set to make a comeback in Russia. Traditionally viewed as a soft drink, it was only on New Years day of 2012, that Russia declared beer an alcoholic drink. (Source: AP)

Not far from the football stadium in Samara, a southwestern Russian city set to host four world cup games, a drunk-tank has been built. It’s an old Soviet-era style designated ‘sin bin’ used to make drunks sober up. Locals have a name for it — Vytrezvitel.

The reappearance of these ‘hangover healing’ have evoked mixed reactions. The white linen spread on hospital-type steel beds in spartan rooms — there are pictures on the internet — look inviting for those who plan to dunk pint after pint. But those with memories of the vytrezvital, and the stories of harsh treatment, aren’t so keen.

It says much about the prevalent alcohol culture in the past that the first such facility came up in 1902. In those days, a doctor and a driver would go around the city scouring for drunks to sober up. Post the 1917 revolution, and especially in the 30’s Stalinist era, the authorities held a grim view about its working class getting drunk. Dark shower rooms, where a hose pipe would spray chilly water on people, became the norm. Later, in the Khruschevian era, the visits of drunk to the facility was even recorded, and people lost their jobs.

By the 90s and the aughts, though, vytrezvitel started to fade away. The memory, though, hasn’t. In the 1970s, writer Vasily Shukshin wrote a play about a sobering centre, called ‘And in the Morning They Woke Up’, conversations of people across the classes. The play still runs at Moscow’s Pushkin Drama theatre.

The World Cup is bringing back this classic Soviet feature. Fans groups based in Russia, promising to be on their best behaviour as hosts, predict that those who end up at these facilities will mostly be Germans and English. The Russian authorities claim that alcohol consumption per capita has reduced by 80% in the last five years.

Another facility has come up in Nizhny Novgorod, a western city, where England are scheduled to play Panama in the second week.

“We will welcome England fans,” a former armyman Mikhail Bulukov, 51, director of the ‘sobering centre’ in Nizhny Novgorod is quoted as saying in an interview to the British tabloid, The Sun. Bulukov sought to dispel fears, saying that drunks will be treated as ‘clients’.

Beer is also set to make a comeback in Russia. Traditionally viewed as a soft drink, it was only on New Years day of 2012, that Russia declared beer an alcoholic drink. “Beer without Vodka is like throwing money to the wind,’ was how the Russians saw it before. Over the past decade, the frothy brewed drink has survived multiple setbacks of higher taxes, restrictions on 24-hour sale and even on sizes of bottles — down to 1.5 litres from 2.5.

Russia is still the fifth largest market for beer but a 5 per cent fall in consumption last year saw plants shut down. However, brewers are now breathing easy with the organising committee having no option but to allow sale of beer at stadiums and fan kiosks and also partially allowing advertising because Anheuser-Busch InBev, which makes the popular Budweiser lager, is an official sponsor of the tournament.

None other than Russian president Vladimir Putin has had a hand in giving a helping arm to other beverages albeit inadvertently. According to Vice, Putin during a televised interview in 2014, asked a journalist if he had tasted kvass, a traditional brew made from rye bread, raisins and yeast. A market survey done a year later showed a 12 per cent rise in the sale of kvass. So strong was the demand for the dark-coloured drink that one of the biggest beer manufactures announced that it would be producing kvass too.

Whatever the choice of poison of travelling fans — kvass, beer or vodka, the most popular drink in Russia by far — they should know that having too much to drink could mean being hauled to a drunk-tank with no access to live scores on TV or on mobile apps.

For all the latest Fifa News, download Indian Express App