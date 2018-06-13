FIFA World Cup 2018 Live updates: Spain to hold presser amid rumours of Julen Lopetegui sacking

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Updates: With just one day remaining for the FIFA World Cup 2018 to begin, plenty of action is taking place in the world of football. The FIFA Congress will meet on Wednesday to decide the venue for 2026. Meanwhile, Spain football federation has announced that they will be holding a meeting in an hour, with the possibilities of Real Madrid bound coach Julen Lopetegui rumored to be replaced a day before the opening fixture against Saudi Arabia and Russia. Catch all Live action and updates from the world of football as we approach the biggest football tournament in the world.
Live Blog
FIFA 2018 Live Updates: 2018 Football World Cup Live FIFA Congress from Moscow
The World Cup will be heading to North America for the fourth time if the hosting rights to 2026 are, as expected, handed to the joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada at Wednesday’s FIFA congress in Moscow.
The rival bid from Morocco, for the first 48-team tournament, was hoping for a late surge in support from lobbying efforts in the Russian capital on Tuesday but most observers expect the African bid to fall short.
The Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) came out in support for the Morocco bid while the campaign is confident that the federations from Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico will not be allowed to vote given they are U.S territories.
The North American bid began the campaign as strong favourites but Morocco has enjoyed some success over recent months and the result could be closer than anticipated.
But while FIFA politics has a habit of throwing up surprises, the promise of a handsome profit from games played at large capacity, already existing stadiums across North America is likely to sway enough voters.
The last time FIFA voted on World Cup hosting rights was in 2010 with the decision resting with the old executive committee and they chose Russia to host the 2018 tournament and Qatar for 2022.
Several members of that committee were later banned from the game after they were caught up in the corruption scandal that engulfed world football’s governing body in 2015.
Under FIFA’s new system for choosing the host nation for the lucrative tournament, all eligible football federations who attend congress will be given a vote.
The result has been a jet-setting campaign from both bids who have traveled the globe in an attempt to win over the worldwide electorate.
Both bids will be given one last chance to make their case with 15-minute presentations in front of congress, at the Moscow Expocentre.
US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro has said his bid would generate $14bn in revenue and make an $11bn profit for FIFA. The bid also expects record ticket and hospitality revenue.
Although it would be the first tournament to be hosted by three nations, the vast majority of games will be held in the United States.
Of the 80 games, ten matches will be held in Canada, ten in Mexico and 60 in the U.S. with the final played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets.
The U.S hosted the World Cup previously in 1994 while Mexico hosted it in 1970 and 1986. Canada has never hosted a men’s World Cup but held the women’s tournament in 2015.
(Source: Reuters)
Ahead of the start of the World Cup, England players are in the middle of an intense training session
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Spain's press conference has been delayed with meetings reportedly continuing between federation, captains and the Spain coach Julen Lopetegui. The reports further suggest that players, who were earlier not interested in getting involved, have suggested that they want him to stay. The federation, on the other end, are inclined towards the sacking
According to reports, Real Madrid bound Julen Lopetegui is set to be sacked as Spain coach. The rumours further add that Sam Allardyce is the favourite to replace him.
FIFA's head of finance says he ``anticipates strong revenues'' leading to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Thomas Peyer tells member federations that income from broadcasting rights will add up to 53 percent of FIFA's budgeted income of $6.56 billion over the next four years. Around 70 percent is already contracted.
The extra income lets FIFA promise $1.5 million annual grants to each of its 211 member federations. That's a 20 percent increase. FIFA's budget, which is typically conservative and eventually exceeded, calls for a $100 million overall profit through 2022. That should help lift FIFA's cash reserves close to $2 billion.
(Source: AP)
Mohamed Salah, who has been injured since Liverpool's Champions League final, has joined Egypt's training session a day before the start of the World Cup in Russia, news agency AFP reported. It still remains to be seen if the dynamic forward is fit enough to make it to the starting XI of the team in Egypt's first match.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Spain will hold a news conference on Wednesday amid rumours that coach Julen Lopetegui might be sacked, two days before their opening World Cup match against Portugal. The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Twitter that the news conference would take place at the team's World Cup base in Krasnodar.
Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that Lopetegui, who had only recently extended his contract with Spain, would take over as their coach next season. The RFEF then said that Lopetegui would leave his job with Spain after the World Cup.
But multiple media reports on Wednesday said that RFEF president Luis Rubiales was so angry at Lopetegui's conduct that he was prepared to fire him immediately. Spain are unbeaten in 20 matches since Lopetegui took over following Euro 2016.
(Source: Reuters)
How exactly the FIFA voting will go down?
Click here to read:
The definitive figures for 2026 World Cup ballot...
210 members present (no Ghana)
4 bidding nations ineligible
3 US territories will not vote due to conflict of interest
American Samoa will vote because the delegate having a New Zealand passport
Total: 206 eligible voters
Russian President Vladimir Putin and FIFA President Gianni Infantino have praised each other's work preparing for the World Cup. Putin had a warm relationship with Sepp Blatter, who led FIFA when Russia was awarded the World Cup hosting rights in 2010. Blatter was ousted and banned in fallout of corruption scandals.
Putin says Infantino ``stood at the helm of FIFA in very complicated times but he is very good as our frontman, as a true fighter.'' The FIFA president has ``always positive sentiment toward our country,'' Putin says.
With hundreds of thousands of fans expected to travel to the World Cup, Putin says visitors should ``feel the hospitality and welcoming nature'' of Russia.
Infantino praises Putin for ``making us feel part of the same team'' and thanks him ``from our hearts.''
(Source: AP)
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter is claiming credit for Morocco not being eliminated by inspectors as a candidate to host the 2026 World Cup, allowing the North African nation to take on the joint bid from the United States, Mexico and Canada in Wednesday's vote. Blatter, who was ousted from power at FIFA in 2015 over financial misconduct, has publicly backed the Morocco bid.
He says ``I was fighting for Morocco and for Africa because at a certain time (FIFA) wanted to eliminate Morocco before going to the vote, and now, they are at the vote and I think it's a victory also of my intervention, especially.'' Morocco was scored 2.7 out of 5 by FIFA's inspection task force, which marked the North America bid a 4 in the report last month. Morocco would have been disqualified if it had scored lower than 2.
In April, Blatter had tweeted: ``Just recall a fundamental principal in FIFA: Decision taken in 2011: the congress shall decide on the attribution of the World Cup 2026 - and not any sub-committee or task-force. Each candidate must have the right to make a presentation at the congress.''
(Source: AP)
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup. More than 200 national football federations are to set to vote at around midday local time in Moscow (0900 GMT) at their annual meeting one day before the 2018 World Cup kicks off.
FIFA member must pick between the financial security of the United States-Canada-Mexico bid where all venues are ready, and a Moroccan bid that needs to build or renovate all 14 stadiums for a 48-team tournament.
Mexico has twice hosted the World Cup, in 1970 and 1986, the U.S. hosted in 1994, while Morocco has lost in four previous bid campaigns.
(Source: AP)